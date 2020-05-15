Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Summer Beauty Essentials And We Can’t Agree More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Juggling between work and keeping yourself sane in the quarantine, your self-care routine goes for a toss. Every morning when you look at the mirror, you promise yourself the much-needed pampering. But, it just slips our mind through the day or we are too lazy. After all, where do we have to be! With the summer season at its peak, it is high time to take self-care seriously. If you want inspiration, take a page from Kareena Kapoor's quarantine self-care.

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared with her followers her summer beauty essentials and we could not have agreed with her more. Her post has 1+ million views in less than 24 hours and 300 thousand+ likes and counting. This tells us that you guys also agree with her beauty essential. So, what are Kareena Kapoor's summer beauty essentials?

Captioning her post as "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks!", Kareena revealed her summer essentials and left us wondering why we already haven't explored our summer essentials! In the post, which was a short video, we can see Kareena donning all these essentials and looking super cool.

Her summer essentials are on point. The messy bun gives you relief from the summer heat and a chic look. And what better than a homemade mask to rejuvenate the skin and beat the summer woes(we highly recommend that you homemade masks a try). We can't expect Kareena to do all this in anything else but style(duh!). The Kaftan gives you style and relief from the scorching heat of the summers.

If you follow Kareena Kapoor closely on Instagram(which she joined not long before the lockdown), Kareena's lockdown look has nothing but inspirational. Ditching all the make-up and vanity stuff, Kareena has become a strong advocate of natural beauty. While most of her posts are sans make-up, in one of her recent posts, Kareena posted a sunkissed selfie in no make-up and captioned the post as, "Because eye-shadow is too mainstream!".

Not too long, Kareena posted a picture a no-make-up picture of herself with a pimple owning her flaws and encouraging us to do so as well. Kareena definitely is the beauty inspiration that we need today.

Do you have figured out your summer essentials yet? If yes, do share them with us in the comment section below.