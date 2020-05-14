All The Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Our Heart Racing With Her Heavily kohled Eye Make-up Look Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Kohl or kajal has been an indispensable part of our make-up since forever. But it has always been in the background. It is Kareena Kapoor who has brought it on the foreground through her various appearances. And these were not the looks to be taken lightly, most of these are glamorous enough to be the red carpet look.

Make-up is a powerful beacon of self-expression. A subtle and soft make-up makes us feel feminine and soft while an intense make-up look gives us enough sass to take on the world. And Kareena's heavily kohled make-up has makes a bold and sassy statement. Not once or twice, Kareena has worn this look on multiple occasions and looked stunning.

It was last year that Kareena Kapoor's appearances at the reality show Dance India Dance highlighted her love for kohled eye make-up. Acting as a judge on the show, with each appearance Kareena set the stage on fire. While her Dance India Dance make-up looks were usually the same-heavily kohled eyes, super-nude lips, defined eyebrows and contoured face- she played with her hairstyles and the hues of her dresses and that made each look quite different. It goes on to show how a hairstyle can completely change the look of the same make-up.

But it was the Akash Amban and Shloka Mehta'si wedding last year that we saw a change in the signature Kareena Kapoor look. The kohled eyes were not smudged but precise, the nude lip colour was not as nude and as matte and the cheeks were more blushed rather than sculpted. In a very traditional avatar with white lehenga and chunky hold earnings, Kareena Kapoor looked magnificent.

Another wedding that the heavily kohled eye make-up made a comeback was February 2020 at her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding. In a pretty yellow and golden saree, Kareena let her eyes take all the highlight. This was the nudest look you will ever see on Kareena.

Do you see a pattern here? Nude base and lips. Kareena always pairs this intense eye make-up with a nude look. This gives your eyes a chance to stand out and also balances the intensity of the look. And now a look at all the instances that Kareena has rocked this look.