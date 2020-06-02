From Canvas Painting To Playing Guitar, Ananya Panday Gives Quarantine Goals In Cute Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Amid lockdown, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been giving glimpses of what she is up to by sharing a lot of quarantine pictures on her Instagram feed. Well, to know better about her quarantine life, her recent photoshoot is what you should take a look at. Recently, the young budding fashionista had a fun and creative photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India x Only India. Through her lovely pictures in pretty outfits, the diva gave her fans a sneak peek of her daily routine. So, let us take a close look at all her outfits and decode it.

Ananya Panday In A Yellow Striped Ensemble

Ananya Panday looked absolutely adorable as she had a photoshoot on bed, showing that she just woke up. She had a couple of soft toys next to her. Ananya donned a strappy yellow-hued ensemble, which was accentuated by white striped patterns. She upped her look with red nail lacquer and she wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Ananya let loose her side-parted tresses.

Ananya Panday In A Pink Top And Nude Bottoms

Ananya Panday then had a photoshoot at her washroom, brushing her teeth. She sported a sleeveless pink crop top, which featured text print that said 'Wander Club'. The diva paired her top with nude-hued comfy bottoms and wore a cute blue-hued printed eye mask over her head. She let loose her remaining straight tresses and upped her look with filled thick brows and pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday In A Printed Top And White Pants

Ananya Panday loves spending her free time doing canvas painting. So, she had a photoshoot doing the same sitting on the floor. She was decked up in a quarter-sleeved cold-shoulder yellow top, which was accentuated by intricate black prints. The actress teamed her top with ankle-length white pants. Ananya painted her nails red and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows and light-pink lip shade. The diva pulled up her tresses into a half high bun and let the remaining ones loose.

Ananya Panday In A Multi-hued Top And Denims

In the next picture, Ananya Panday was seen playing with her dog Astro. She wore a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline top, which featured multi-hued patterns. The actress teamed her top with dark-blue denim jeans and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. She let loose her side-parted tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows and light-pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday In A Printed Orange Dress

Ananya Panday got clicked in the kitchen as she was preparing pancakes. She was dressed in a half-sleeved round-collar orange-hued mini dress, which was accentuated by white leaf patterns. The diva made braid at both sides and let loose her mid-parted tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

Ananya Panday In A Checkered Maxi

Ananya Panday also spends some time in self-care. So, for her next photoshoot, she had put a face mask and a piece of cucumber on her eyes. She was wearing a strappy sweetheart-neckline maxi dress that featured blue and red checkered patterns. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail.

Ananya Panday In A Checkered Dress And Denim Jacket

This picture of Ananya Panday's was a bit surprising for us as she was seen playing guitar so well. She was decked up in a nude-hued buttoned-down mini dress, which featured blue checkered patterns. The actress layered her dress with a quarter-sleeved classic-collar denim jacket. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo while the matching headband looked super cute on her. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

Ananya Panday absolutely rocked her photoshoot. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Ananya Panday