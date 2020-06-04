ENGLISH

    Hina Khan Shows With Her Bold Pantsuit That TV Stars Can Pull Off Bold Attire Just Like B-town Divas

    By
    |

    Hina Khan has been posting her fashionable pictures amid lockdown and inspiring us to dress up. Recently, the actress shared a picture of hers in a yellow pantsuit and with this picture of hers in a pantsuit again, she inspired us to elevate our style game. So, let's decode her outfit and look, which absolutely won us.

    So, Hina wore a colourful pantsuit, which was subtly done and she looked sassy as ever. Her attire was gorgeous and featured a bralette that was beige-hued and sequinned. Her attire consisting of a jacket and pants were splashed in what seemed like grey hue. The outfit was accentuated by subtle blue, pink, and yellow stripes. We loved this attire combination and Hina Khan looked amazing in it.

    Hina Khan kept her look accessory-free and her makeup was fresh and dewy. She wore a light pink lip shade and bluish eye shadow to up her look. The cheekbones were contoured and the middle-parted brown wavy tresses went well with her look.

    It was a bold number and with this attire and the yellow one too, we thought she showed that TV stars are equally awesome when it comes to pulling off outfits. We also felt that her attire was a comeback reply to designers, who she said in an interview to Pinkvilla that they don't treat TV actresses as equals, even if they are as popular as a Bollywood movie star.

    So, what do you think about Hina Khan's latest style statement? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
