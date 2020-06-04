Fashion Diary: Karisma Kapoor Makes Us Nostalgic As She Looks Stylish In Her Family Pictures

ENGLISH

    Karisma Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry and with her comeback show, Mentalhood, she's been giving us brand new fashion looks. However, after flashbacking a little, we found two interesting pictures of Karisma Kapoor with her family. The actress reminded us of the fact that families who slay together, stay together. So, let's decode her looks in her family pictures.

    So, in the most recent of the flashback pictures, Karisma Kapoor looked ethereal in her white suit that seemed to boast chikankari work. It was a round-neck collared suit, which was full-sleeved and Karisma teamed it with a matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with dainty white-toned earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The ponytail rounded out her avatar. In this picture, Kareena Kapoor is also posed to perfection. Kareena wore an embroidered green suit with a matching plain green dupatta. She wore the same pink lip shade that Karisma wore. Her cheekbones were highlighted by pink tones and Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her look with sleek long tresses.

    The second picture was definitely an old one and Karisma looks in her late teens or early twenties in this picture. Here she was seen with her mother and father. It was a family-perfect picture and here Karisma Kapoor donned a grey blouse with black-hued net tassels. Her makeup was natural and enhanced by pink lip shade. The wavy voluminous bob cut completed her avatar. So, which family picture of Karisma Kapoor's did you like more? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
