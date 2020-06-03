Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Alia Bhatt In Neon Gown, Whose Gown Will You Pick For Summer Event? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Summers are here, that means, once again neon fashion trend will be ruling the fashion industry just like past few years. Apart from dresses and tops, we have seen a few Bollywood divas including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt taking neon fashion game to another level with their stylish gowns. They not just caught all our attention with their eye-catching numbers but also gave us major fashion goals for upcoming summer events. So, let us take a look at their neon gowns and pick the ideal one for ourselves.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Slit Gown

Janhvi Kapoor donned a strappy sweetheart-neckline neon-yellow gown from the label Shehlaa by Shehla Khan and looked extremely gorgeous. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her voluminous gown was accentuated by sharp pleats and thigh-high side slit. The young budding fashionista upped her look with a pair of silver-toned floral studs from Amrapali and a few rings from the label Jet Gems. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, neutral-toned eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Malaika Arora In A Dramatic Gown

Malaika Arora sported a puff-sleeved round-collar neon-green gown by Amit Aggaral and looked absolutely stunning. Her body-hugging gown featured sharp pleats and a floor-touching long panel that added dramatic quotient. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the diva teamed her gown with matching heels and accessorised her look with minimum jewellery and blue nail paint. She pulled all her curly tresses to one side and let them loose. Minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Alia Bhatt In A Strapless Gown

Alia Bhatt literally slayed in her neon-green strapless gown, which was custom designed by Prabal Gurung. Styled by Ami Patel, her pretty straight gown featured a long panel at the back that fell on the floor and formed a long trail. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with silver-toned studs from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Alia pulled back her side-parted tresses into a low ponytail and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, whose gown did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ami Patel, Tanya Ghavri, Maneka Harisinghani