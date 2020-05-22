Eid-uL-Fitr 2020: Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan And Other B-Town Divas Give Ethnic Fashion Goals In White Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Eid-ul-fitr is the festival of breaking the fast, which also marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This religious festival is celebrated by Muslims with great enthusiasm. There is no denying the fact that every festival is incomplete without traditional dress and food and since this religious festival (Eid) is around the corner, you got to dress up in your traditional best. We understand that in this lockdown situation, you don't want to pick those heavy ethnic outfits and instead want to be in your comfort zone. So, we have come up with five white ethnic suits straight from our Bollywood divas' wardrobe that you can easily pull off on the special day.

Hina Khan In A Sharara Suit Hina Khan donned a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and tassel-detailed neckline. She paired her kurti with a matching sharara that featured layers and lace work. The Hacked actress completed her look with an equally-beautiful sheer dupatta and accessorised her look with metallic jhumkis and rings. Hina made two side braids and let the remaining straight tresses loose. Minimal base marked by filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sana Khaan In A Printed Suit Sana Khaan wore a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline white kurti, which was accentuated by blue-hued intricate prints. She teamed it with matching flared skirt and beautiful dupatta. Her printed suit came from the label Aks and she went jewellery-free. The Wajah Tum Ho actress let loose her side-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Dia Mirza In A Printed Suit For one of the promotional rounds of Kaafir, Dia Mirza was decked up in a white printed suit by Anita Dongre. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline long kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden-hued patterns. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she paired it with a matching flared skirt and printed dupatta. Dia completed her look with silver-hued sandals and upped her look with jhumkis. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and cherry lip shade. Zareen Khan In White Kurti And Dhoti Pants Zareen Khan sported a quarter-sleeved short white kurti, which was accentuated by chikankari work. The circular flounce and side slits added stylish quotient to her look. She teamed it with dhoti pants and completed her look with a pair of golden juttis and notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings. The Veer actress let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and dark-red lip shade. Sara Ali Khan In A White Sharara For one of the promotional rounds of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan looked extremely beautiful in a sleeveless round-collar short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery and side slits. She teamed her kurti with a flared sharara that featured dual-toned border (white and green). The diva completed her look with an embroidered net dupatta and notched up her look with silver-toned ethnic earrings. She made two side braids and let loose her remaining mid-parted curly tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

So, whose white ethnic outfit will you pick for the special occasion? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan, Hina Khan, Sana Khaan, Zareen Khan, Dia Mirza