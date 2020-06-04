Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif's Pretty Floral Dresses Are Perfect For Summer Parties! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Have to attend a friend's birthday party while summer is at its peak? Hey don't you worry because you have flower power to beat the heat. Well, floral prints have always been in our favourite list and this is the right time to flaunt your love for it. We have come up with six absolutely blossoming floral dresses straight from our Bollywood divas' fashion wardrobe for upcoming summer party. Take a look and pick the ideal one for yourself.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Blue Floral Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a halter-neck blue hued easy-breezy mini dress by Hemant and Nandita. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentuated by brown-hued intricate floral prints while the brown leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress teamed it with white shoes and accessorised her look with multiple bracelets from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Rakul Preet pulled back her curly tresses into a high ponytail and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, neutral-toned eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade.

Katrina Kaif In A Multi-Hued Floral Dress

At one of the promotional rounds of Bharat, Katrina Kaif sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline black dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her mini flared dress was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. She upped her look with a few bracelets and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and light pink lip shade. Katrina let loose her side-parted beautiful curly tresses.

Sonam Kapoor In A Pink Floral Dress

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a loose-sleeved round-collar baby pink flared midi dress, which came from Dolce & Gabbana. Her pretty dress was accentuated by blossoming pink roses and green leaves. She completed her look with a pair of stylish black sandals and notched up her look with gold-toned hoops by Sunita Kapoor, a bangle, a ring, and a wrist watch. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Yellow Floral Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline light-yellow structured dress, which came from the label Black Halo. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress featured multi-hued floral prints and sharp pleats. She completed her look with a pair of matching heels from Truffle Collection India. The actress left her side-parted sleek tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday In A One-Shoulder Floral Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday was dressed to impress in a cute one-shoulder mini dress, which came from Leo & Lin. Her pretty dress was accentuated by red and white floral prints, bishop sleeve, and ruffle detailed hem. Styled by Ami Patel, the young budding fashionista paired her pleated dress with white sneakers and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. Ananya pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and rounded out her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and glossy lip shade.

Tamannaah Bhatia In A 3D Floral Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia was decked up in a strappy mini dress by Akanksha Gajria, which was accentuated by multi-hued 3D florals. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she upped her look with minimal jewellery and let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

We absolutely loved all these floral dresses of Bollywood divas. Whose floral dress did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh, Tanya Ghavri, Ami Patel, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday