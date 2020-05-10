Just In
From Aashiqui 2 To Baaghi 3, Bollywood Diva Shraddha Kapoor’s Movie Fashion Decoded
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has absolutely left us stunned with her sartorial choices, be it in ethnic or western outfit. Even at the promotional rounds of her films, it's always a treat to watch the diva making gorgeous statements in her handpicked outfits. Her off-screen appearances have definitely impressed us but her on-screen fashion is what we can't ignore at all. From the day Shraddha stepped into the fashion industry till the day she became everyone's favourite, she has evolved not just on the acting front but also on the fashion front. From her debut film Love Ka The End (as the lead actress), hit film Aashiqui 2 to the latest one Baaghi 3, we have decoded the movie fashion of Shraddha Kapoor. So, let us take a quick glimpse of it.
1. Luv Ka The End
Shraddha Kapoor made her film debut as a lead actress in 2011 film Luv Ka The End. For the first ever poster shoot of her film, Shraddha was decked up in a sleeveless purple tee, which featured white border. She paired it with multi-hued printed mini skirt and topped off her ensemble with a sleeveless red-hued printed shrug. The diva accessorised her look with a metallic plunging necklace, few wrist bands, and white watch. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup. Shraddha looked cute and adorable as she posed with an ice-cream.
2. Aashiqui 2
Shraddha Kapoor earned fame and recognition with her 2013 film Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. In the film, Shraddha was seen sporting very casual and comfortable outfits. In one of the still pictures, the actress was seen sporting a cuff-sleeved blush-pink loose mini dress, which was accentuated by white floral embroidery. She let loose her mid-parted side-braided tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.
In another still picture, Shraddha was seen in a half-sleeved buttoned down white classic shirt. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses. With these outfits of hers, the actress gave us major casual fashion goals.
3. Ek Villain
We all loved Shraddha Kapoor's charming personality in her 2014 film Ek Villain. She sported very pretty outfits in the film and it suited her character. In one of the still pictures, the diva was seen dressed in a sleeveless red-hued top and teamed it with black comfy bottoms that featured white prints. She draped a multi-hued printed stole around her neck. Shraddha's outfit is what everyone can pull off very easily. The actress upped her look with silver-toned earrings, plunging necklace and multiple wrist bands. She pulled all her side-parted tresses into a low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and cherry lip shade rounded out her look.
4. Haider
In this film, Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a Kashmiri girl and a journalist. In one of the scenes, the actress was seen in an absolutely different look. She sported a suit, which consisted of a full-sleeved pink and yellow floral printed kurti. Going with her character, the diva draped an orange-hued dupatta around her head and neck and tied her tresses into a braided tail. She opted for minimal jewellery and makeup marked by filled brows and light-pink lip shade.
5. Baaghi
In 2016 film Baaghi, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in many fashionable outfits but the outfit that gave us party fashion goals was her pretty red number from the song Let's Talk About Love. It was a sleeveless halter-neck dress, which featured sequin bodice, a slit on the waist, and pleated flared mini skirt. The actress completed her look with a pair of white heels and colour-coordinated with co-star Tiger Shroff. Shraddha let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with party makeup.
6. Half Girlfriend
In her 2017 film Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor played the role of Riya Somani, an upper class young girl. Throughout the film, the actress was seen doing full justice to her character with her fashionable dresses. There was a scene when Shraddha Kapoor entered the college and made many heads turn with her beauty and gorgeous attire. She was decked up in a sleeveless peach-hued structured mini dress, which was accentuated by red-hued prints and net-fabric bodice. The diva completed her look with black heels and brown-hued cross-body bag. She left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and looked beautiful.
7. Stree
In her 2018 film Stree, Shraddha Kapoor was mostly seen sporting traditional outfits. The best outfit that gave us ethnic goals was her red and grey ensemble that she also sported for the film poster. She donned a half-sleeved grey-hued top and teamed it with a red flared skirt. Her skirt featured grey dotted prints and she completed her look with matching dupatta. The actress tied her tresses into a side braided tail and enhanced her look with on-point jewellery and makeup.
8. Saaho
The song titled Psycho from Shraddha Kapoor's 2019 film Saaho, broke the internet and became the top favourite party number in everyone's playlist. In the song, the actress looked super stunning in her fashionable western numbers. Her one of the outfits from the song that gave us a party fashion goal was her black sequin dress. It was a strapless body-hugging mini dress, which featured cut-out at one side. She completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with earrings and bracelet. Shraddha left her side-parted voluminous curly tresses loose and looked ravishing. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint elevated her look.
9. Baaghi 3
In the first franchise of Baaghi, Shraddha Kapoor definitely mesmerised us with her fashionable looks but in its third part (in Baaghi 3), Shraddha Kapoor took fashion game to another level and left us stunned with her bold looks. The still pictures of the actress from the song Dus Bahane 2.0 did rounds on the internet. Dressed in a strappy V-shaped plunging-neckline red sequin bodysuit, the actress looked phenomenal and raised temperature. She paired her outfit with thigh-high criss-cross detailed golden high heels. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade went well with her look. Shraddha let loose her side-parted long highlighted tresses.
We really liked Shraddha Kapoor's movie fashion. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.