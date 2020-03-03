Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Slay-Worthy Outfits Of The Diva From Baaghi 3 Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 3 March 1987, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has impressed us not just with her acting prowess but also with her melodious voice and stunning dance moves. Well, let's not forget that the actress has also given us a number of stunning statements with her fashionable outfits and has made many heads turn. Currently, the diva is promoting her upcoming film Baaghi 3 and shehas been flaunting her fashionable outfits

Today, as Shraddha turns a year older, let us take a close look at her gorgeous outfits from the ongoing promotions of Baaghi 3. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, here are her amazing outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Green Pantsuit Shraddha Kapoor looked no less than a boss lady in an emerald green pantsuit, which came from the label Nisse. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel double-breasted blazer that was accentuated by overlap detailing and pockets. The matching belt added structure to her attire and she paired her blazer with ankle-length pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sandals. The gold-toned heart-shaped earrings and rings from the label Viange upped her look. Shraddha let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with winged eyeliner, soft blush, and fuschia-pink lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Striped Top And Printed Skirt Shraddha Kapoor donned a sleeveless halter-neck light blue-hued top, which was accentuated by striped patterns. She paired it with a high-waist skirt that featured heavy multi-hued prints. Her skirt was elasticated near the knee and was flared below it. Shraddha's outfit came from the brand H&M and she completed her look with nude-hued heels from Dune London. With minimal accessory, she spruced up her look with kohled eyes, green-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Shraddha let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Shraddha Kapoor In A Printed Denim Dress For one of the promotional rounds, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a sleevless V-shaped neckline dark-blue denim dress by Pankaj & Nidhi. It was a double-breasted mini dress, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and featured beautiful light pink-hued prints. The diva teamed her dress with white sports shoes from Zara that went well with her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned big hoops and upped her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, black winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her statement tresses. Shraddha Kapoor In A Printed Tee And Flared Skirt Shraddha Kapoor looked extremely beautiful in this ensemble of hers from Paule Ka. Basically, she wore a half-sleeved round-collar white tee that featured starry silver prints. She teamed her tee with a high-waist blush pink coloured long skirt. It was a flared skirt that was accentuated by thigh-high front slit and her skirt also had a whiff of dramatic effect. The diva completed her look with heels from Truffle Collection India and left her side-parted tresses loose. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Shraddha Kapoor In A Dramatic Green Dress For film promotions at Dance Plus 5, Shraddha Kapoor donned a V-shaped plunging neckline green sequin dress by Pankaj & Nidhi, which was accentuated by pretty prints. Her body-hugging mini dress featured sheer bishop sleeves that added dramatic quotient to her look. The actress completed her look with silver heels from Truffle Collection India. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Shraddha let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Shraddha Kapoor In A Yellow Satin Dress Shraddha Kapoor looked like a ray of sunshine in a cut-sleeved bright-yelllow satin dress by Ankita. Her flared mini dress was accentuated by pleats and ruffle detailing. She completed her look with a pair of pointed white pumps from Zara and accessorised her look with big gold-toned hoops by Radhika Agrawal. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Shraddha let loose her side-parted long tresses. Shraddha Kapoor In A Light-Blue Shirt Dress Shraddha Kapoor sported a cuff-sleeved light-blue hued shirt dress by Kanika Goyal. Her dress was accentuated by sharp pleats at the hem while the light-hued printed belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of white heels and upped her look with gold-toned hoops. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses. Filled thick brows, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade went well with her look.

We absolutely loved all the outfits of Shraddha Kapoor from her Baaghi 3 promotional wardrobe. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shraddha Kapoor