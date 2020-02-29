Shraddha Kapoor’s Green Pantsuit Is For All Those Working Women Who Love Playing With Colours Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the theatres on 6 March 2020. Currently, the stars are on a promotional spree and tgiving us fashion goals. Shraddha is absolutely slaying each round of the promotions in her gorgeous outfits. For the recent round, she opted for a green pantsuit and gave major formal goals. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Shraddha Kapoor sported an emerald green pantsuit that came from the label Nisse. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted blazer, which featured overlap detailing. The matching stylish belt added fashion quotient. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed her blazer with ankle-length pants and completed her look with white sandals. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of lovely heart-shaped gold-toned earrings from the label Viange. She further upped her look with few rings and light-pink nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, black winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, soft blush, and fuchsia-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted tresses.

We really liked Shraddha Kapoor's green pantsuit. This pantsuit of hers is for all those working women who love playing with colours. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.