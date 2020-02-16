Just In
Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Electrifying In Her Dramatic Dress
Shraddha Kapoor turned showstopper for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi on the day four of ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress presented the designer's Spring Summer 2020 collection as she walked the ramp in a stunning strapless dress and jeans. What added drama was the colourful fringes. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Shraddha Kapoor donned a strapless illusion top, which was accentuated by black and white cubic patterns. She paired her electrifying top with high-waist loose denim jeans. Her top also featured woven lattice colourful fringes, that added stylish and dramatic quotient to her look. The actress completed her look with a pair of black heels. Shraddha went jewellery-free.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, blue kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Shraddha tied her sie-parted poofy tresses into a half hairdo and looked pretty.
We really liked Shraddha Kapoor's outfit. And with her this outfit, the actress gave us goals on how to turn a casual outfit into a stylish one. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.