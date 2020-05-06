From Lehenga To Saree To Sharara, Here Are Shraddha Kapoor’s Worth-Admiring Ethnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been mesmerising us with her stunning sartorial picks. She has been seen making fashionable statements more with her western outfits than ethnic numbers. Though the diva's ethnic fashion moments have been few in the past couple of months but each outfit that she has picked is worth-noticing. From lehenga to saree to sharara, Shraddha has been slaying it in distinctive outfits. So, let us take a close look at her beautiful traditional outfits and decode it. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Dark-Green Printed Kurti & Skirt Shraddha Kapoor donned a dark green-hued ensemble by noted designer Anita Dongre and looked extremely beautiful. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar short kurti, which was accentuated by keyhole neckline, side slits and white dotted prints. She paired it with a high-waist matching long flared skirt that featured white floral patterns and intricate border. The Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with equally pretty dupatta and accessorised her look with a pair of green jhumkis. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, nude-hued eye shadow, tiny bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Shraddha pulled back her side-parted tresses into a half-updo and adorned it with a white mogra. Shraddha Kapoor In A Purple Silk Saree On the occasion of Diwali, Shraddha Kapoor draped a purple silk saree and looked elegant in it. Her saree was accentuated by golden dotted prints and golden-green border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a quarter-sleeved green blouse. Her jewellery game was also strong. She opted for a pair of gold-toned metallic heavy jhumkas, choker neckpiece, and bangles from Gehna and Anmol Jewellers. The Saaho actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with white mogra. Sharp contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, thick brows, kohled eyes, green-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Shraddha Kapoor In A Silver Sharara Set Shraddha Kapoor caught all our attention in a silver-hued sharara set by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her sharara was accentuated by striped patterns and tassel-detailed hemline. She paired it with a full net-sleeved flared short kurti, which featured intricate prints and matching fabric layer-detailing on the bodice. The Baaghi 3 actress notched up her look with a pair of chandelier earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers and elevated her look with a tiny silver bindi, thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Shraddha pulled back her tresses into a hairdo while the side strands suited her look. Shraddha Kapoor In A Light-Green Crop Top, Skirt & Jacket Shraddha Kapoor sported a strappy light green-hued shiny crop top and paired it with a high-waist long matching skirt. She layered her ensemble with a green plain jacket that added stylish quotient. Shraddha's ensemble was by Saaksha & Kinni and she completed her look with black heels. The Aashiqui 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and a few rings from the labels Azotiique by Varun Raheja, Misho Designs, and Flower Child. She let loose her side-parted layered tresses loose and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and matte pink lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Pink Lehenga For Umang 2019, Shraddha Kapoor was dressed to impress in Manish Malhotra's pink lehenga. It was a dual pink-shade lehenga, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered silver floral patterns and checkered border. She teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline sequin silver choli and draped a sheer net dupatta. The Stree actress upped her look with silver-toned earrings from Anmol Jewellers and rounded out her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink matte lip shade. Shraddha let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and looked ravishing.

So, what do you think about these ethnic outfits of Shraddha Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tanya Ghavri