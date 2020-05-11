Upgrade Your Wardrobe With Rakul Preet Singh’s Absolutely Stunning Party-Perfect Numbers Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most fashionable actresses in the Bollywood industry and so you can always rely on her for fashion goals. Her fashion wardrobe is full of stunning party outfits and she has been making gorgeous statements in them each time she steps out. The way the actress pulls off her each outfit, she looks a class apart. Her outfits are also not quite everyone's cup of tea. So, let us take a look at some of her party-perfect outfits that have wowed us.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Blue Printed Ruffle Dress For an event in Chennai, Rakul Preet Singh donned a one-shoulder dual blue shade dress by Hemant and Nandita and looked pretty. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her dress was accentuated by intricate white prints, ruffled layers, and high-low hemline. She completed her look with a pair of white printed heels from Christian Louboutin. The De De Pyaar De actress accessorised her look with silver-toned rings from the label Confluence and flaunted her contoured face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Rakul Preet left her mid-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose. Rakul Preet Singh In Blue Separates For an event, Rakul Preet Singh opted for blue-hued separates from Zara. Her outfit consisted of a half cuff-sleeved round-collar top, which was accentuated by ruffled hem. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed it with matching mini skirt that featured ruffled layers and completed her look with white heels from Truffle Collection. The Yaariyan actress upped her look with earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade. Rakul Preet let loose her mid-parted straight tresses loose. Rakul Preet Singh In A Black Sequin Dress At Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival's closing ceremony event, Rakul Preet Singh sported a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline black sequin wrap dress by Galia Lahav. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her body-hugging dress was accentuated by high-low hemline while the matching long tassel-detailed belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Marjaavaan actress completed her look with a pair of criss-cross Jimmy Choo black heels. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade. Rakul Preet left her mid-parted highlighted sleek long tresses loose. Rakul Preet Singh In A Colourful Dress For Marjaavaan trailer launch event, Rakul Preet Singh was dressed to impress in a colourful dress, which came from the label Asos. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her full-sleeved plunging-neckline bodycon dress featured multi-hued striped patterns while the blue band-type belt added structure to her attire, She completed her look with criss-cross detailed red heels from Steve Madden and enhanced her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Rakul let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses. Rakul Preet Singh In A Striped Top & Yellow Skirt For one of the promotional rounds of Manmadhudu 2, Rakul Preet Singh wore a sleeveless plunging-neckline top from the label Madison, which was accentuated by black & white striped patterns. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, she teamed her top with a high-waist yellow pencil skirt by Aniket Satam and completed her look with a pair of black heels. The diva notched up her look with floral earrings from Goss Babe and left her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved all these party-perfect outfits of Rakul Preet Singh. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh