4 Times Anand Ahuja And Sonam Kapoor Proved They Are The Ultimate Fashion King & Queen In B-Town
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of our favourite couples in the Bollywood industry. They are not just adorable together but also share a great chemistry and it's quite visible from their lovely pictures. Apart from cute couple pictures, the duo have also often been seen complementing each other in co-ordinated outfits and giving couple fashion goals. So, let us take a look at some of their fashion photoshoots, which proved that they are the ultimate fashion king and queen in the town.
Sonam Kapoor In Blazer-Skirt & Anand Ahuja In Pantsuit
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a full-sleeved plunging-neckline white blazer, which was accentuated by multi-hued accents. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her stylish blazer with a knee-length dark yellow-hued skirt that featured sharp pleats. Her dress came from the label Bhaane and she completed her look with white heels from Bottega Veneta. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, pendant neckpiece, and rings from the label Viange, Clove, and Her Story. Sonam Kapoor let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade.
On the other hand, Anand Ahuja looked handsome in a brown pantsuit that came from Bhaane. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a midnight blue hued tee and completed his look with black sneakers.
Sonam Kapoor In Red Sweater-Blue Skirt & Anand Ahuja In Blue Attire
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a full-sleeved high-neck collar red sweater, which was accentuated by white hued graphic prints. She teamed her sweater with a mid-length navy blue skirt that had sharp pleats. The diva's outfit came from Bhaane and she completed her look with a pair of black boots. Sonam upped her look with silver-toned earrings and choker and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted straight tresses loose.
Anand Ahuja colour co-ordinated Sonam Kapoor in an all-blue attire. She wore full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down light blue-hued shirt and teamed it with midnight-blue jeans. With a pair of stylish sneakers and beard, he completed his look.
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja As Anarkali And Salim
For the Halloween dress-up contest, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor were decked up as Salim and Anarkali. So, Sonam Kapoor wore a net-sleeved metallic golden, sky blue and deep red-hued custom-designed ensemble by Masaba Gupta, which was accentuated by brocade and mukaish elements. She further upped her look with a red brocade qawwali cap and a red veil. The actress notched up her look with a pair of earrings, heavy choker, and necklaces. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint elevated her look.
On the other hand, Anand Ahuja sported a full-sleeved shimmery orange-hued angharkha, which featured red-hued band type detailing and side slit. He teamed it with nude-hued pyjamas and completed his look with golden juttis. His ensemble was designed by Sarika Dresswalla and he accessorised his look with gold-toned short necklace from Birdhichand and long necklace, brooch, and ring from Amrapali. He also wore a wig that enhanced his look as Salim.
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja In A Black Attire
For an event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a round-collar plain black tee and paired it with plainblack bottoms. She layered her bottoms with midnight blue-hued wrap skirt, which featured white checkered patterns and topped off her ensemble with a black & white bomber jacket from the label VegNonVeg. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the fashionista completed her look with white shoes from Nike and opted for white hoops from Gehna Jewellers and bracelets from Cartier and Darshanaa Sanjanaa. She also carried a black sling bag that came from Hermes and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and red lip tint. Sonam tied her sleek tresses into a neat high bun.
Anand Ahuja colour co-ordinated his wife in an all-black attire. He sported a full-sleeved open-front black jacket and paired it with matching pants. He layered his jacket with a white tee and completed his look with black shoes. The wrist watch spruced up his look.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja