Happy Anniversary Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Anand Ahuja: Sangeet To Wedding, Sonam's All Outfits Decoded

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on 8 May 2018 and then officially became Mrs. Ahuja. Their luxurious dream wedding was the biggest wedding of the year. From sangeet to reception, the fashionista opted for handpicked designer outfits for all the special days. As Sonam and Anand celebrate their second anniversary today, let us take a look at her divine looks from her pre and post wedding festivities.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In An Ivory Lehenga For Sangeet For her sangeet ceremony, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for an elaborate ivory lehenga by noted designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was a white-hued flared lehenga, which was accentuated by subtle golden accents and embellished border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved golden sequin choli that featured silver zardosi, zari pearl, and Swarovski crystal work. The actress completed her look with a matching white-gold dupatta that had heavy intricate patterns. Her jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with white-pearl detailed gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of jhumkis, statement choker, kadas, and rings. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted side-braided tresses into a low braided tail and adorned it with beautiful white mogra. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Peach & Lavender Ensemble For Mehendi For mehendi ceremony, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was decked up in a peach and lavender-hued ensemble by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and looked gorgeous. Her ensemble consisted of a peach and grey hued kurti, which was accentuated by golden zari work. She paired it with lavender-hued flared bottoms that featured golden embellishments. Not just her ensemble but her dupatta was equally beautiful. It was a heavy embroidered dupatta and she upped her look with a pair of chandelier earrings and flaunted her pretty bridal mehendi. Sonam Kapoor let loose her mid-parted side-braided tresses loose and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Red Bridal Lehenga For Wedding On her wedding day, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a diva in a red bridal lehenga, which was designed by Anuradha Vakil. Her lehenga featured beautiful white floral prints, lotus motifs, and embellished golden border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved matching choli. On the jewellery-front, the fashionista notched up her look with heavy maang tikka, earrings, multiple elaborate neckpiece, red and white bangles, and kaleeras from Amrapali. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her tresses into a bun and covered her head with sheer net dupatta that featured red and golden border. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and red lip shade enhanced her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In Brown & Grey Lehenga For Reception For reception, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for another traditional ensemble. It was a brown & grey-hued lehenga by Anamika Khanna, which was accentuated by zig-zag striped patterns. She teamed it with a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline matching choli and draped equally-pretty sheer dupatta like a shrug. The actress accessorised her look with multiple silver-toned neckpiece and rings from Amrapali. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and red lip tint elevated her look. Sonam let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and looked ravishing.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked extremely stunning in her traditional avatars and she has to be, after all she is known as the fashionista of the B-town for a reason right? So, what do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy wedding anniversary Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja!