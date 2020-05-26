Masaba Gupta, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, And Other Divas’ Beautiful Ethnic Outfits From Eid Celebrations Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After fasting for the entire holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-fitr 2020 was celebrated amid lockdown.. Though it was impossible to gather together due to lockdown but of course the celebrations continued till the very end. The celebrations included prayers, a big meal including meethi seviyan, and wishing each other. The celebrities too took to their Instagram handle to wish their fans Eid Mubarak. They not only greeted them but also treated them with their gorgeous pictures in ethnic outfits. While some opted for simple and sober outfits, some exuded festive vibes in their heavy numbers. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Masaba Gupta In An Ivory Suit The popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta sported a simple and graceful ivory ethnic suit and looked elegant. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved square-shaped neckline short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white embroidery at the border. She teamed it with matching flared bottoms and draped a beautiful dupatta that featured golden patterns and tassels. The diva completed her look with brown-hued heels and accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings, multi-layered choker and rings. Masaba pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor In A Dual-Toned Lehenga Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked extremely beautiful in a dual-toned (red and white) lehenga. Her red lehenga was accentuated by subtle golden patterns and she paired it with a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline white choli that featured blossoming red floral prints. Sonam tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and draped an equally beautiful dupatta over her head. Her jewellery game was very strong. She upped her look with gold-toned heavy earrings, choker neckpiece, plunging necklace, rings, and maroon nail paint. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, and matte red lip tint spruced up her look. Juhi Chawla In An Orange Suit For Eid-ul-fitr 2020 celebrations, Juhi Chawla was dressed up in a beautiful orange ethnic suit. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved short kurti, which was accentuated by embellished silver border and side slits. She teamed it with matching flared bottoms that featured ruffle-detailing. The actress completed her look with a pretty sheer dupatta and notched up her look with silver-toned maang tikka, bracelet, and ring. Juhi Chawla let loose her side-parted curly tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. Sana Khaan In A Printed Ensemble Sana Khaan donned a round-collar yellow-hued short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate purple leaf prints. She paired it with matching flared bottoms that featured pink florals at the hem. The diva draped a sheer purple dupatta that had blue-hued border and pom-poms. Sana's easy-breezy ensemble came from the label Maayera and she upped her look with heavy gold-toned drop earrings. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low bun while the side strands suited her well. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and light pink lip shade elevated her look. Neha Dhupia In A Pink Suit Neha Dhupia wished her fans Eid Mubarak by sharing a lovely picture on her Instagram where she is seen posing with husband Angad Bedi, sporting a pink suit. Her fuchsia pink suit consisted of a bishop-sleeved round-collar pink kurti, which was adorned with golden lotus motifs on the bodice. She teamed it with plain bottoms and completed her look with matching printed dupatta. Tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted straight tresses.

