Sonam & Anand Celebrate Their Anniversary And This Candid Pic Gives Us Royal Wedding Outfit Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It is a special day for Sonam and Anand Ahuja, as the couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. The family members of Sonam have taken to their Instagram feeds to congratulate the couple. However, the one post that made her hearts melt was by Sonam's brother and actor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. It was a candid moment and the picture certainly brought out the royal flavour.

As seen in the pic, Sonam was dressed in a gorgeous green sari, which was accentuated by sheer accents and intricate floral embroidery in white. We loved her understated sari, which was elegantly draped and exuded vintage vibes. She teamed her sari with a subtly-done peach dupatta that absolutely elevated her look. Sonam's jewellery was on the elaborate side with the statement jadau neckpiece, heavy kada, and striking maang-tikka.

Anand, on the other hand, totally kept it humble as he held his wife's palm. He wore a white bandhgala kurta and paired it with pyjamas. He completed his look with an ivory safa, and well with this he certainly taught us that minimal is classy. Sonam and Anand looked unforgettable. What do you think about their outfits?