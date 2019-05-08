ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam & Anand Celebrate Their Anniversary And This Candid Pic Gives Us Royal Wedding Outfit Goals

    By
    |
    Sonam And Anand

    It is a special day for Sonam and Anand Ahuja, as the couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. The family members of Sonam have taken to their Instagram feeds to congratulate the couple. However, the one post that made her hearts melt was by Sonam's brother and actor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. It was a candid moment and the picture certainly brought out the royal flavour.

    As seen in the pic, Sonam was dressed in a gorgeous green sari, which was accentuated by sheer accents and intricate floral embroidery in white. We loved her understated sari, which was elegantly draped and exuded vintage vibes. She teamed her sari with a subtly-done peach dupatta that absolutely elevated her look. Sonam's jewellery was on the elaborate side with the statement jadau neckpiece, heavy kada, and striking maang-tikka.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Anniversary

    Anand, on the other hand, totally kept it humble as he held his wife's palm. He wore a white bandhgala kurta and paired it with pyjamas. He completed his look with an ivory safa, and well with this he certainly taught us that minimal is classy. Sonam and Anand looked unforgettable. What do you think about their outfits?

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue