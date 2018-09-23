Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Gave Power Couple Vibes With Their Bossy Outfits At Milan Fashion Week

By
Sonam and Anand Ahuja

Last time, it was Priyanka Chopra, who attended the 50th-anniversary celebration of Ralph Lauren during New York Fashion Week. She was accompanied by her beau Nick Jonas for the celebratory occasion. And now the latest Indian celebrity invited to grace an international fashion show was none other than Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja. The actress attended the Giorgio Armani's fashion show at Milan Fashion Week with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sitting next to Cate Blanchett, Sonam and Anand looked like a power couple as they were dressed to the nines in their smart outfits. They both sported minimally done ensembles, which were tailored to perfection and highlighted by crisp cuts and structural silhouettes. Sonam's outfit of the day consisted of a black-hued bodice, which was marked by a deep angular neckline. 

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Milan Fashion Week

She paired her top with a razor-sharp edged skirt that was enhanced by comfort quotient and functionality. It was a grey-hued skirt and was a sartorial delight with an interesting outline. The quarter-sleeved jacket complemented her attire and added an incredible dimension. It gave her look a boss lady touch.

Sonam accessorised her look with pink and red chic danglers. Her makeup was dewy and marked by a red lip shade, while her side-swept sleek tresses rounded off her look. Anand wore a grey-hued tuxedo and paired it with a striped tie and black-coloured formal shoes.

We loved their outfits and thought they made a grand entry. How did you find their looks? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 23:09 [IST]
