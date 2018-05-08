Sonam And Anand Are Giving Us The Coolest Reception Wear Goals

Sonam took our breath away in her sizzling red traditional wedding attire but at her reception the Bollywood's favourite fashionista and now Mrs.Ahuja dons a contemporary lehenga. Still Sonam maintained an ethnic look and opted for Indian wear over western outfits for all her wedding functions.

Her lehenga is understated but sophisticated and she looks drop dead gorgeous as she arrives at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai with her husband, Anand Ahuja, who is looking dapper. Like their mehendi ceremony, the duo colour-coordinated their attires.

The 'Padman' actress is yet again giving us serious wedding wear goals by eschewing the typical sequins, embellishments, and pastels for a graphic chevron lehenga , which is primarily dipped in grey hue. The white and gold dupatta adds a layer of vibrancy to her stunning creation.

Anand, on the other hand sports a black bandhgala but his striking sneakers is what is grabbing the headlines. Well, he nails the look and pushes us to think beyond the certain set standards. He gives his serious ensemble, a much-needed casual touch. Seriously, why be so serious!

Sonam and Anand round off their remarkable looks with statement jewellery pieces. While Sonam looks feisty in a bold neckpiece, her husband grabs attention with a brooch pinned on his kurta.

High on fashion quotient, Sonam and Anand are slaying it again and again. And well, they have only just begun. We wish the married couple all the happiness and a great life ahead. Hope they keep giving us #couplegoals.