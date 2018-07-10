Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's All-Black Airport Look Makes Us Want To Take A Flight Soon

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are the most stylish B-town married couple. While, one has a fashion label, the other is a fashion icon. And together they have made many fashionable splashes. Be it traditional or western wear, their individual style sense is strong and so drool-worthy. But sometimes, they also colour-coordinate their outfits and look like one cute couple.

Sonam Kapoor Airport Fashion

So, recently they had a twining moment at the airport, where Sonam and Anand stepped out in all-black outfit. They were back from Tokyo and walked hand in hand. Well, shutterbugs clicked them like crazy but these two seemed to be in their own world.

So, Sonam was dressed in a crisp black jacket, which was slightly baggy but absolutely slay-worthy. Her jacket was V-necked and full-sleeved and she paired it with half flared bottoms. Sonam enhanced her look with white sports shoes and shield-styled black shades. She carried a tan-hued side bag with her, which contrasted her all-black look.

Sonam Kapoor wedding

Yes, she looked like a boss lady but a fun boss lady.

Anand, kept his look a bit more casual. He wore a simple round-necked black tee and teamed it with cool trousers. His multi-coloured shoes and round-framed shades were what actually caught our attention.

Sonam Kapoor Airport Fashion

They beckoned us to try something black and cool. Well, we are much impressed. Are you too?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sonam kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 17:48 [IST]
