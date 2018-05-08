Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Makeup Is What Every Girl Should Try Once

Every girl is beautiful. And with the right makeup on, she can only look more elegant and glamorous. Be it your mehendi or sangeet or your wedding day, makeup helps you look more presentable and makes you stand out from the crowd.

When it comes to bridal makeup, most people are of the mindset that only bold and bright makeup will do justice. But, that's not the case always. Sometimes, surreal makeup too can speak volumes and make the bride stand out.

Speaking of subtlety and not mentioning Bollywood's fashionista bride Sonam Kapoor - not happening. Well, Sonam looked absolutely stunning on her wedding day when she wore a completely traditional red colored lehenga styled by designer Anuradha Vakil.

Her outfit perfectly defined her personality, but what made her the talk of the town was her subtle makeup and the traditional jewellery that she paired with it. The exquisite jewellery that she adorned on her fabulous outfit was just amazing.Sonam rounded off her look with perfectly made bun and mogra flowers at the back.

For her wedding, Sonam kept her makeup quite subtle and traditional. Sonam chose kohl for her eyes, peach cheeks, and bright red tainted lipstick that surely did justice to her red lehenga.

Well, isn't that pretty simple? And look how beautifully Bollywood's fashion icon carried it on her big day.

Now that we already know what Bollywood stars think of makeup and beauty and choose the same for their big day, I am quite sure all you pretty ladies must be wanting to try out this makeup for your special day as well.

So, without wasting much time, let's head on to some of the Sonam-style beauty tips that will help you define your personality and help you master the no-makeup look with much perfection:

How To Nail The No-Makeup Look

1. Say No To Foundation

Well, we can say this for sure that nobody likes cakey makeup. And, sometimes, foundation can exactly do that. Foundation can make your face look cakey and unappealing. Skip it. Doesn't matter if you don't put any foundation. Instead, you could apply a face cream and then put on some compact powder to complete the base.

2. Choose Your Eyeshadow And Mascara Wisely

When choosing an eye makeup for a no-makeup look, go for subtle coloured eye shadows. Choose the eyeshadow that is similar to your skin tone. Avoid the smokey eye look. Instead, you can choose the subtle nude shades from your eyeshadow palette and let your eyes do all the talking.

Also, one thing to make a note of is that you should not overdo your mascara, as it can possibly ruin your no-makeup look.

3. Concealer Is Good - But Do Not Overdo It

To hide the redness below your eyes or to hide dark circles, you should use a concealer. But, for the no-makeup look, remember that you should apply as little concealer as possible. Do not cover the entire face with the concealer. Only apply it wherever it is required. The less, the better.

4. Eyeliner Is A Must - But Wait...There's A Catch

This can be quite tricky. You might wonder that this is a no-makeup look and yet we are including everything in it...And eyeliner too. But, wait. We'll tell you the catch!

Eyeliner is extremely important in any makeup, as it draws a certain amount of attention towards your eyes. And, we cannot deny the fact that eyeliner makes your eyes look good. It gives it a proper shape and makes you look pretty. And, who doesn't want to look pretty?

When going for a no-makeup look, always go for a very thin line of an eyeliner - also, go for one shade darker than the colour of your eye. For example, if you have brown eyes, you should go for chocolate coloured eyeliner - and that too a thin line. This will make your eyes look beautiful and will also do justice to your no-makeup look.

5. Lips Are As Important As Your Smile

A smile is the best thing a lady can wear. Well said! It definitely is. And, therefore, your lips too should look good. When choosing a no-makeup look, you should always go for subtle lipstick or lip gloss. For example, in Sonam Kapoor's wedding ceremony, she opted for the red tainted lipstick, which perfectly defined her entire look.

Well, now...what are you pretty women waiting for? The next party you attend, flaunt your no-makeup look just like Sonam did and be the talk of the town.