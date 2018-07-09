OMG! Vogue Actually Captured The Candid Ethnic Looks Of Sonam Kapoor During Her Wedding

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is quite literally always in-vogue. Yes, her style game is always on point and she is also one of the most regularly featured divas on the cover of Vogue magazine. Ever since her debut movie, 'Saawariya', Sonam has been featured 10 times on Vogue India cover. And this latest cover, which has burnt the internet, was her 11th and probably the most special cover.

This cover became the talk-of-the-town as it featured Sonam Kapoor in her wedding attires. Yes, the leading fashion magazine of the world, Vogue has had umpteenth bridal shoots in exotic locations but the magazine has never had shoots of actresses/models in their actual wedding attires and during their wedding functions. So, this is what made this bridal cover so unforgettable.

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's fairytale wedding was beautifully captured by Vogue. It featured her dressing up for her wedding and other allied functions, her fun-filled moments with her friends and family, her chemistry with her hubby, and of course her final looks. It was not only a great insight into her wedding but also gave many prospective brides traditional outfit goals.

From her stunning Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla sangeet lehenga, red Anuradha Vakil's wedding lehenga to her graphic Anamika Khanna's ethnic outfit, Sonam's every stunning attire got featured in the magazine. Vogue helped us reminisce her wedding day memories.

Adorned with golden zari work, Sonam looked dazzling in her peach and grey mehendi ceremony attire. She quickly switched to a white and gold lehenga for the sangeet ceremony. Her sangeet attire took 18 months to complete and was embellished with pearls and Swarovski crystals. We also loved the mogra gajras tied on her bun.

Sonam revived the traditional bridal look on her wedding day by donning a red lehenga that was accentuated by golden lotus motifs. She also wore a maang-tikka, kaleeras, heavy neckpiece, and red bangles to enhance her bridal look.

However, it was her reception graphic chevron lehenga with white and golden dupatta that we loved the most.

Well, she certainly gave us ethnic wear ideas and Vogue made sure that we all remember those looks and moments. Vogue's feature was as refreshing as her attires. And we have a feeling that the magazine has started this new trend.

