A List Of Many Fashion Moments When B'Day Girl Sonam Made Our Eyes Pop Out

Actress Sonam Kapoor turned 33 today and well, we must say that she is getting more sure about herself and taking life with a pinch of salt. And we love this evolved Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja. With her wedding to Anand Ahuja and 'Veere Di Wedding' success, the actress is probably in the best phase of her life. If you put her jibes and taking-digs-at-other-actors aside, you have got to admit that she is very hardworking.

Apart from acting, Sonam has always been a leading lady on the fashion front. She is a regular showstopper, frequents magazine covers, Cannes queen, and of course, she is on the priority list of a number of fashion brands to be their brand ambassador. And moreover, she has also quite single-handedly made famous many International fashion brands in India. In the fashion department, you name it, Sonam has achieved it all.

As far as her style is concerned, Sonam is very experimental. She loves dressing up, as she has admitted on many occasions, and unlike her contemporaries or seniors, Sonam doesn't have any particular fashion sense. Though she loves vintage style a lot but otherwise, she doesn't stick to any fashion rulebook.

From donning quintessential traditional attires to sporting quirky geeky outfits, you can expect Sonam to pull off just about anything. We admire the fact that she doesn't stop trying even though most of the times; she has been on the receiving end of endless trolls.

However, lately, Sonam is also showing us her other side. The diva has started dressing down a bit as well. But we feel, it has got nothing to do with the 'Keep it little simple' advices that she has been getting from close friends. On the contrary, we feel that she is getting a little bored of always wearing something avant-garde. Nevertheless, her glam quotient is always on.

On her birthday, here's a compilation of her eclectic attires from her closet. Tell us which ensemble of hers you liked the most.