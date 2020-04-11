Rhea Chakraborty Nails Her Red Pantsuit In Throwback Picture And It’s Perfect For Office Meetings

ENGLISH

    Coronavirus pandemic has really instilled fear into people. With each day passing by, the positive cases are increasing and the only way to save ourselves from pandemic is to get isolated and not step out of our home. Well, not just we are tired of this quarantine life but it's our celebrities too who wants to get rid of this major red alert. Talking about the red alert, recently, Bollywood actesss Rhea Chakraborty shared a throwback picture from her Bazaar India magazine's photoshoot. Dressed in a red pantsuit, the actress expressed saying, 'The only kind of #redalert I want to know.' So, let us take a close look at her suit and decode it.

    The only kind of #redalert I want to know ! #throwbackthursday #rheality @bazaarindia ❤️

    So, Rhea Chakraborty sported a red pantsuit and looked absolutely stunning. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel wrap blazer, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and two side pockets. The matching statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Jalebi actress teamed it up with loose flared pants and completed her look with a pair of pointed red leather heel boots.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Rhea slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Half Girlfriend actress let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length highlighted tresses. She kept her pretty red handbag aside and flaunted her gorgeous outfit.

    We absolutely loved this red pantsuit of Rhea Chakraborty. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credit: Rhea Chakraborty

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
