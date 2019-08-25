ENGLISH

    LFW W/F 2019 Day Four: Rhea Chakraborty Oozes Elegance In Her Old-Fashioned Black Gown

    Rhea Chakraborty walked down the ramp for designer, Ambika Lal on the day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. Well, Rhea looked stunning in her elegant black gown and reminded us that there is nothing that can beat classicism. She looked a class apart and her attire was actually surprising as it was sans the modern drapes and cuts - it was an old-fashioned number and we loved it.

    Her gown came from the collection, 'The Celestial Collection' and it was a strapless number that featured a corset embellished plunging bodice and a voluminous skirt with feathery accents. It was a beautiful statement number and Rhea Chakraborty looked amazing in it. Her gown seemed perfect for formal dinners or cocktail parties, or a red carpet event. Well, we would love to see B-town diva making a red carpet appearance in this black gown for any upcoming award function event.

    As for the accessories, Rhea Chakraborty went jewellery-free and kept her look bare minimal. Well, since her gown was dramatic, we don't feel she required any jewellery. At the most, she could have accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs and complementing sleek choker. The makeup was dewy but balanced with nude tones. Her makeup was highlighted by a pinkish-brown lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Rhea Chakraborty looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

