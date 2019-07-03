All The Times Rhea Chakraborty Impressed Us With Traditional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rhea Chakraborty, who is rumoured to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput after her Insta story, where Sushant was seen with her and friends in the frame, celebrated her birthday recently. The actress, who gained fame as a VJ on MTV India, made her Bollywood debut with 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti'. She has worked in a number of films thereafter including 'Sonali Cable' and 'Jalebi'. She will also be seen in her upcoming film, 'Chehre', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Well, she is slowly and steadily winning us over with her acting skills but her fashion statements have also left us impressed.

Rhea, has a very experimental fashion sense and doesn't push herself into a particular zone. She slays it in western outfits but she also carries traditional ensembles with a lot of aplomb as well. And today we would be talking about her traditional wardrobe, which is full of vibrant outfits, floral prints, and some ivory hued numbers too. Let's take a look at her traditional fashion game.

The Green Floral Sari

One of our favourite ethnic outfits of hers is the green floral sari. Designed by Punit Balana, her sari was an instant hit and a break from the glittery ensembles. Her sari had a vintage touch to it too. It was dipped in an ivory hue and accentuated by green nature-inspired patterns. Rhea teamed her sari with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a dainty ring and earrings, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The make-up was dewy with a matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Bright Pink Lehenga

Rhea has more than once inspired us to don something bright and keep the old-school alive. The actress graced a day wedding event and looked a class apart in her vibrant pink lehenga. The shirt blouse featured tailored full-sleeves and had a flared silhouette. The skirt was panelled and elaborated by subtle prints. She also draped a beautifully-embroidered sheer dupatta on one side of the shoulder. The earrings went well with her ensemble and were from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The make-up was enhanced by a bright pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her ethnic look.

The Embellished Lehenga

However, it is not to say that she wouldn't wear anything modern. Rhea is quite a fashion inspiration to millennials. For instance, her Simply Simone lehenga for one of the events absolutely caught our attention. This nude and pinkish-toned outfit of hers was modern and glittery. It consisted of a structured bustier top with sparkly straps and she teamed it with voluminous complementing skirt that was adorned with silver floral accents. The actress notched up her look with embellished net dupatta. The elaborate earrings were from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. This time, the make-up was nude-toned with a brown lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her avatar.

The Mustard Yellow Outfit

Rhea can absolutely rock the understated outfits too. She gave us old-fashioned classic vibes with her mustard yellow ensemble that was designed by Sukriti & Aakriti. The attire consisted of a quarter-sleeved kurta, which featured a slit neckline and was flared and she paired it with a floral printed skirt and casually draped it with a matching dupatta with green leaf patterns. Her intricate earrings were again from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The make-up was highlighted by dewy touches and the side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Futuristic Sari

Rhea gave us a festive goal with this colour-blocked sari, which was pretty futuristic. She draped a very chic ivory sari, which was from Simply Simone. Her sari was adorned with tassels and the drape was subtly embellished. The blouse absolutely contrasted her sari as it was multi-hued and notched up by metallic accents. This time, Rhea's look was mostly jewellery-free and the make-up was enhanced by magenta pink lip shade. The signature side-parted tresses wrapped up her festive look.

The Intricate Ivory Ensemble

Ivory or white seems to be one of Rhea's favourite hues. The diva was a vision to behold in her intricate jacket lehenga by Simply Simone. Her attire was accentuated by meticulous floral embroidery and sheer patterned sleeves. She teamed her kurta with subtly-patterned trousers and complementing dupatta. She also draped a complementing dupatta, which went well with her outfit. The actress accessorised her look with ivory earrings and the make-up was marked by a matte maroon lip shade. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

The Showstopper Attire

A pretty regular showstopper, Rhea Chakraborty was a showstopper for RAR Studio by Ritesh Aniket Rishav. Her attire was splashed in a shade of purple and was inspired by Mughal sensibilties and Sheesh Mahal. For a change, her look was towards the maximalist side. The attire absolutely reflected grandeur and was intricately embellished with zari work. The jewellery was heavy but went well with her avatar. The make-up was bold too and the thick pigtail completed her look.

Rhea's traditional fashion is only getting better with time. Which outfit of hers did you love the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.