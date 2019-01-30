ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Rhea Chakraborty Takes A Nature-inspired Turn With This Printed Sari

By
Rhea Chakraborty Fashion
Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty took a nature-inspired turn with this sari, which she sported for the Pega Teach For Change Event. The actress looked ethereal and totally inspired us to go green. Her sari was designed by Punit Balana. In the season of cold breeze, Rhea's sari came as a refreshing spring break. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the 'Jalebi' actress wore this ivory sari and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. It was accentuated by green leaf prints and white-hued floral accents. Rhea draped it classically and paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. We thought her sari really backed the eco-friendly fashion and she pulled off her attire effortlessly.

Rhea Chakraborty Style
Instagram

The actress wore minimal jewellery to notch up her look. Her jewellery came from the label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a matte lip shade and smoky kohl. The sharp middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. Rhea looked gorgeous as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue