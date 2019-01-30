Rhea Chakraborty Takes A Nature-inspired Turn With This Printed Sari

Rhea Chakraborty took a nature-inspired turn with this sari, which she sported for the Pega Teach For Change Event. The actress looked ethereal and totally inspired us to go green. Her sari was designed by Punit Balana. In the season of cold breeze, Rhea's sari came as a refreshing spring break. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, the 'Jalebi' actress wore this ivory sari and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse. It was accentuated by green leaf prints and white-hued floral accents. Rhea draped it classically and paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. We thought her sari really backed the eco-friendly fashion and she pulled off her attire effortlessly.

The actress wore minimal jewellery to notch up her look. Her jewellery came from the label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a matte lip shade and smoky kohl. The sharp middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. Rhea looked gorgeous as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.