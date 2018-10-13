ENGLISH

Rhea Chakraborty’s Ethnic Outfit Is A Complete Departure From Modern Touches At BTFW 2018

'SheeshMahal' was one of the most poetic collections presented on the day one of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018 (BTFW 2018). With rich handloom weaves, the collection was influenced by the majestic murals, floral patterns, Arabesque, Mughal pattern, and of course mirror work from Sheesh Mahal. The collection came from the label RAR Studio by Ritesh Aniket Rishav. The showstopper was Rhea Chakraborty, who is in the news these days because of her upcoming movie, 'Jalebi'.

There was nothing modern about Rhea's look. In fact, her attire took us back to the age-old days, when women donned conservative numbers. The label perfectly captured the fashion sensibilities of the Mughal rule and the refreshing part was that they didn't tweak her outfit with modern touches at all. It seemed like an outfit that had been preserved in a museum for decades.

Splashed in a shade of purple, it boasted full-sleeves, round-neck, and the flared blouse, which was an integral part of the Mughal trousseau. She paired it with a matching skirt that was pleated and as such her ensemble was slightly elaborate and talked about the maximalist phase in fashion. She teamed it with a same-hued dupatta, which also partly covered her head.

As far as the embroidery is concerned, the zari work was evident and the Mughal motifs also highlighted her outfit. The actress accessorised her look with gold kaleeras, intricate maang-tikka and complementing earrings. Her makeup was beautifully done but it was her thick pigtail indeed, which gave definitions to her look.

We appreciate the brand for keeping a tradition alive and with this outfit, Rhea gave us the most outstanding outfit of the day.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 2:24 [IST]
