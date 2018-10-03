Rhea Chakraborty's Black And White Separates Are Perfect For An Afternoon Date

Rhea Chakraborty is a stunning diva and she is all geared up these days for her upcoming movie, 'Jalebi' promotions. The actress looked gorgeous and gave us a refreshing dress goal for the day. She looked elegant in her separates and made a strong case for minimal fashion.

Her ensemble came from Sis Label and consisted of a top and pyjamas. So, she donned a quarter-sleeved top, which was marked by a lapel on the front. It almost seemed like a typical sailor's top with a black-coloured neckline. Her top was flowy and she teamed it with flared pyjamas.

Enhanced by comfort quotient, her pyjamas were baggy yet classy. The bottom of her attire was also splashed in a white hue and marked by a black-coloured belt. It made for a relaxed wear and an outfit ideal for an evening outing with girls gang or an afternoon date.

She paired her white attire with black-hued sandals, which contrasted Rhea's ensemble. Her makeup was dewy and accentuated by highlighted cheeks, defined brows, smokey kohl, and a deep lip shade. She rounded off her look with a slightly loose ponytail.

Well, we are much impressed Rhea.