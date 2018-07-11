Rhea Chakraborty's Sexy Avatar Or Ananya Panday's Cute Look: Whose Street-Style Was More Kickass?

Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty are both budding talents, who are beautiful and highly stylish. While, Rhea has a few films in her kitty, Ananya is yet to make a mark on the big screen. Nevertheless, Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya is one of the most talked-about star kids. She is also already considered a fashionista.
Recently, both the young ladies wooed us in their street styles. They wore absolutely contrasting dresses but looked equally traffic-stopping. They stepped out in the busy streets of Mumbai and had us crushing all over them.
Ananya and Rhea wore simple outfits and their kickass avatars were not only to-die for but also very easy to copy. So, Rhea went all-black and had a bit of an athleisure touch to her attire whereas Ananya's all-white outfit was simple and chic.
Rhea donned a collared quarter-sleeved jacket with a zipper and she teamed it with black shorts and sports shoes. Well, it looked like a perfect gym wear to us. Ananya, on the other hand, wore a bit breezy graphic white tee and paired it with distressed hot pants. She left her look makeup-free and paired her outfit with slippers.
We liked Rhea's ensemble slightly more than Ananya's. But how about you? Let us know your views in the comments section.
