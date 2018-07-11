Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Rhea Chakraborty's Sexy Avatar Or Ananya Panday's Cute Look: Whose Street-Style Was More Kickass?

By
Ananya Panday Rhea Chakraborty

Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty are both budding talents, who are beautiful and highly stylish. While, Rhea has a few films in her kitty, Ananya is yet to make a mark on the big screen. Nevertheless, Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya is one of the most talked-about star kids. She is also already considered a fashionista.

Rhea Chakraborty Movies

Recently, both the young ladies wooed us in their street styles. They wore absolutely contrasting dresses but looked equally traffic-stopping. They stepped out in the busy streets of Mumbai and had us crushing all over them.

Ananya Panday Fashion

Ananya and Rhea wore simple outfits and their kickass avatars were not only to-die for but also very easy to copy. So, Rhea went all-black and had a bit of an athleisure touch to her attire whereas Ananya's all-white outfit was simple and chic.

Rhea Chakraborty Latest Fashion

Rhea donned a collared quarter-sleeved jacket with a zipper and she teamed it with black shorts and sports shoes. Well, it looked like a perfect gym wear to us. Ananya, on the other hand, wore a bit breezy graphic white tee and paired it with distressed hot pants. She left her look makeup-free and paired her outfit with slippers.

Ananya Panday Chunky Panday

We liked Rhea's ensemble slightly more than Ananya's. But how about you? Let us know your views in the comments section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue