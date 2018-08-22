Rhea Chakraborty Exudes Free-Spirited Vibes With Her Boho Attire At LFW 2018

This years' Lakmé Fashion Week truly started on a high note. First, we had interesting collections coming from the emerging Gen Next designers and then we have had another emerging acting talent, who sashayed down the ramp for the designer, Urvashi Joneja. The showstopper was none other than the very gorgeous and vivacious, Rhea Chakraborty.

Urvashi's collection was titled, 'Away' and it talked about escapism or breaking free from the shackles of the society. The actress seemed to be a perfect choice and she clearly exuded the free-spirited vibes on the ramp, which did a justice to the collection. Her attire also clearly reflected the thought-process of the designer as it was breezy and dipped in black colour- the hue which largely represents the rebellious spirit.

What Rhea wore was a fusion wear. Her attire was a cross between traditional and western. It was a simple attire and was backed by high comfort quotient. With pockets on both the sides, it was also at once, a functional wear that we free-spirited women of today can so relate with. So, basically, the attire was fuss-free.

Her outfit of the day featured an asymmetrical neckline and flared skirt. It was a humble, plain-hued dress, but with meticulously placed golden embellishment, it got a bit of a dramatic touch too. With those golden-patterns, her ensemble got a mirror-like and metallic touch, which notched up her simple attire. These intricate details were incorporated on her neckline and on some portion of her skirt and hemline. The back of the bodice of her attire was mostly kept bare except for embroidered pattis, which we thought was an interesting update and added to the fact that today's women are unapologetic and bold.

Rhea's side-parted wavy tresses and nude makeup spruced up her look and yes, we couldn't take our eyes off her. How did you find Rhea Chakraborty's look? Let us know in the comment section.