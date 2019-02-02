Rhea Chakraborty’s Outfit At LFW SR'19 Is Perfect For Pop Concerts

The gorgeous Rhea Chakraborty walked down the ramp for the label, Caste No Bar by Dimpy & Krunal on the third day of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. Presented by 6Degree Platform, their collection consisted of fusion outfits, which were dipped in muted to vibrant hues. Their ensembles had an experimental touch and made for perfect wear for millennials.

Talking about Rhea's attire, it was like a ray of sunshine with asymmetrical cuts. She wore a short yellow dress, which was sharply structured but contrasted by the sheer and structure-defying jacket in terms of silhouette. The sheer sleeves and the wrap-around cloak were accentuated by ruffled edges and adorned with intricate prints. This was a pretty quirky number and ideal for light-hearted parties. Rhea pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

She paired it with very boho peep-hole sandals, which were tan-hued and enhanced by fringes. Her look was kept minimal and seemed jewellery-free. The makeup was nude-toned and touched up by a matte lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her adorable avatar. So, how did you find Rhea Chakraborty's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.