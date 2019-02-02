ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Rhea Chakraborty’s Outfit At LFW SR'19 Is Perfect For Pop Concerts

By
Rhea Chakraborty Lakme Fashion Week

The gorgeous Rhea Chakraborty walked down the ramp for the label, Caste No Bar by Dimpy & Krunal on the third day of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. Presented by 6Degree Platform, their collection consisted of fusion outfits, which were dipped in muted to vibrant hues. Their ensembles had an experimental touch and made for perfect wear for millennials.

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion

Talking about Rhea's attire, it was like a ray of sunshine with asymmetrical cuts. She wore a short yellow dress, which was sharply structured but contrasted by the sheer and structure-defying jacket in terms of silhouette. The sheer sleeves and the wrap-around cloak were accentuated by ruffled edges and adorned with intricate prints. This was a pretty quirky number and ideal for light-hearted parties. Rhea pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

Rhea Chakraborty News

She paired it with very boho peep-hole sandals, which were tan-hued and enhanced by fringes. Her look was kept minimal and seemed jewellery-free. The makeup was nude-toned and touched up by a matte lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her adorable avatar. So, how did you find Rhea Chakraborty's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Rhea Chakraborty Style
Rhea Chakraborty Lakme Fashion Week
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 1:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue