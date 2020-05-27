Vidya Balan’s Simple Striped Saree From Natkhat Poster Is Ideal For All The Ladies In The Town Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After releasing the poster of her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently unveiled the first look of her yet another film titled Natkhat. With this short film, the diva is all set to mark her debut as a producer. In the poster, Vidya is seen giving head massage to a child while she is lost in some thoughts. What caught our attention was her simple saree look. She sported a multi-hued striped saree, which turned out to be a fashion inspiration for all the ladies. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Vidya Balan donned a simple and comfortable multi-hued (purple, yellow and green) striped saree. Her saree also featured brown-hued patterns and she draped it in a casual style. The actress teamed her saree with a half-sleeved maroon-hued blouse, which was accentuated by striped patterns on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, mangalsutra, maroon bangles, and rings.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by red vermilion, filled pointed brows, tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and covered it with the pallu of her saree.

Vidya captioned the post as, '"Ek kahaani sunoge...?" Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat #rsvpmovies #ronniescrewvala @sanayairanizohrabi @shaanvs @annukampa_harsh'.

We really liked the simple saree look of Vidya Balan. Well, this is not the first time the actress impressed us with her saree look. She has often been spotted sporting different sarees including her look in Shakuntala Devi poster.

What do you think about this look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Vidya Balan