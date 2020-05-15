Shakuntala Devi Actress Vidya Balan’s Five Saree Looks That Prove She Is The Ultimate Saree Queen Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi was slated to hit the theatres on 8 May 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the filmmakers have to postpone its release. But recently, the leading actress Vidya Balan took to her Instagram feed to announce its digital release, which will be premiered on Amazon Prime soon.

The poster of the film was unveiled a long time ago, which showed Vidya in a red-printed saree and bob-cut hair. Well, the diva has often been spotted making stunning statements in sarees andnailing the similar look in the poster was a piece of cake for her. Here are some of her best saree looks that proved she is the ultimate saree queen. She was styled by Who Wore What When on all the occasions.

Vidya Balan In A Grey Saree With A Twist For Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar launch event, Vidya Balan opted for a grey-hued saree by Aartivijay Gupta. Her saree was accentuated by dark-grey-hued intricate prints and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The actress paired her saree with matching loose pants and half-sleeved crop top. She completed her look with black sandals and accessorised her look with earcuffs, ring, and black nail paint. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Colour-Blocked Saree For an event at St. Xavier's college, Vidya Balan donned a white saree from the label Chhapa, which was accentuated by red and yellow border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar white blouse that featured yellow fish prints. The diva upped her look with a pair of silver metallic jhumkis and necklace. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Purple Printed Saree For Umang 2020, Vidya Balan sported a purple-hued saree by Gaurang Shah, which was accentuated by white dotted prints and intricate border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and half-sleeved round-collar matching plain blouse. The diva notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and bangles. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low braided tail and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Vidya Balan In A Printed Red Saree Vidya Balan wore a pretty red saree, which came from the label Little Things. Her saree was accentuated by subtle white patterns and draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The actress teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar red & white striped blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings from Senco Gold & Diamonds. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low bun and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade rounded out her look. Vidya Balan In A Midnight-Blue Saree For an event, Vidya Balan was decked up in a midnight-blue hued saree from the label Half Full. Her saree featured red and white floral patterns and she stylishly draped it in a nivi style. The actress paired her saree with a half-sleeved white printed blouse and notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis from Senco Gold & Diamonds. Vidya tied her sleek tresses into a neat ponytail and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light lip shade.

We absolutely loved all these sarees of Vidya Balan. Which one did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan