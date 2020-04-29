When Vidya Balan And Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wore Nath At Cannes Film Festival, But Who Looked Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been regularly gracing Cannes Film Festival, Vidya Balan had also attended Cannes Film Festival in 2013. Apart from flaunting their traditional outfits at French Riviera, they both have sported naths at Cannes on different occasions. With their naths, they have taken traditional Indian jewellery to an international platform, but whose nath style was better? Let's find out.

Vidya Balan's Nath At Cannes Film Festival

Vidya Balan attended the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013. She was a part of the nine-member jury, which was headed by Steven Spielberg. She wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits for the occasion and for one of the red carpet moments, the actress opted for a saree. One of her looks created by Pankaj Surana and Sabyasachi had her wearing a nath. Her blouse was red-hued and full-sleeved with embellished motifs on the sleeves. The saree was intricately-done and we loved the sapphire neckpiece pairing. However, what caught our attention was her traditional gold nath. For sure, Vidya Balan experimented with that nath and while she left some fashion critics impressed, the others were majorly disappointed.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Nath At Cannes Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was the one, who actually started the nath trend at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore the nath too at 2013 Cannes Film Festival but her nath was a lot different than Vidya Balan's. The Neerja actress wore an embellished ivory saree with a gold-toned statement jacket, which was designed by Anamika Khanna. However, more than the attire, what made heads turn was her kundan nath that went well with her ensemble. The winged eyeliner and maroon lip shade accentuated her avatar. The wavy romantic tresses rounded out her avatar. Her nath fashion was also deeply analysed by the fashion critics.

Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja definitely had their nath moments but whose nath look was better? Let us know that.