Vidya Balan Impresses Us With Her Sari And Her Jewellery Set Is A Gift From Her Sister Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan looked amazing in her sari, which she wore for the promotions of Shakuntala Devi. She looked gorgeous in her sari ensemble and looked a class apart. Vidya's styling was minimally done by Who Wore What When. So, let's decode her attire and look of the day.

So, Vidya Balan wore a sari that was designed by Bhumika Sharma. It was a patterned sari that was splashed in a maroon hue. Vidya's sari was simple and understated. Accentuated by intricate floral accents, she teamed her sari with a full-sleeved maroon blouse, which went well with her sari. Vidya looked pretty in her sari and gave us a sari goal of the day.

As for her jewellery game, she accentuated her look with oxidised jhumkis and a ring, which was gifted to her by her sister and came from her personal collection. Well, Vidya Balan looked impressive. Her makeup was beautifully done with winged smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Photo Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram