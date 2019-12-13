ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vidya Balan Impresses Us With Her Sari And Her Jewellery Set Is A Gift From Her Sister

    By
    |

    Vidya Balan looked amazing in her sari, which she wore for the promotions of Shakuntala Devi. She looked gorgeous in her sari ensemble and looked a class apart. Vidya's styling was minimally done by Who Wore What When. So, let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    So, Vidya Balan wore a sari that was designed by Bhumika Sharma. It was a patterned sari that was splashed in a maroon hue. Vidya's sari was simple and understated. Accentuated by intricate floral accents, she teamed her sari with a full-sleeved maroon blouse, which went well with her sari. Vidya looked pretty in her sari and gave us a sari goal of the day.

    As for her jewellery game, she accentuated her look with oxidised jhumkis and a ring, which was gifted to her by her sister and came from her personal collection. Well, Vidya Balan looked impressive. Her makeup was beautifully done with winged smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, what do you think about Vidya Balan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram

    More VIDYA BALAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue