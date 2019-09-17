Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi Poster Look Is About Red Floral Sari And A Bob Hairdo

ENGLISH

    After the success of Mission Mangal, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is back with her another film Shakuntala Devi. Lately, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share the poster look of her next film, where she is seen posing in a beautiful red-coloured sari. The seasoned actress looked absolutely beautiful and we couldn't stop looking at her pretty sari. So, let us take a close look at her red sari and decode her attire for you.

    Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the 'root' of the mathematical genius, #ShakuntalaDevi. #FilmingBegins @sonypicsprodns @abundantiaent @directormenon @ivikramix @sneharajani_

    So, Vidya Balan's red sari in the poster was accentuated by beautiful pink and golden floral prints at the border. The actress draped her gorgeous sari in a Nivi style. She accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and golden kadas. In order to nail Shakuntala Devi's look, Vidya Balan's hairdo was kept short. Her side-parted bob hairdo added to her look and made her look a class apart. Her look was upped with a tiny red bindi and ethnic jhumkis. Soft kohled eyes and red lip shade spruced up her look.

    Vidya Balan looked classy in bright red sari and gave us major sari goals. Well, this is not the first time the actress turned heads with her sari look. She has inspired women with her classic and stylish saris a number of times. For an instance, let us take a look at her two more saris, which she wore recently.

    Vidya Balan In An Emerald Green Sari

    For the special screening of Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan wore a classic emerald green sari by Krupa Kapadia. Her sari was accentuated by glittering dotted patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed her sari with a round-neck matching plain blouse and draped her sari in a Nivi style. The actress spruced up her look with golden-toned ethnic jhumkis and bracelet. She tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun, which was adorned with white gajra. The dark green bindi, pointed brows, smoky kohl, and dark lip shade rounded out her look for the day.

    Vidya Balan In A Striped Purple Sari

    Vidya Balan started the promotions of Mission Mangal with a purple sari by Urvashi Kaur. Her stunning purple sari was enhanced by white stripes and golden border while the white pallu with broad purple-golden border was marked by intricate prints. The actress paired it with a half-sleeved black and white printed blouse, which colour-blocked her sari. Vidya Balan accessorised her look with elaborate gold-toned kada and oxidised metal-silver earrings. She left her wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with soft contouring, pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, pink blush, and lip shade.

    After looking at her all stunning sari looks, we can safely say that Vidya Balan can pull off any style of sari effortlessly.

    What are your thoughts on her sari looks? Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
