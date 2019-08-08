Mission Mangal's Cast's Costumes Throw Light On Their Characters In The Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The trailer of the multi-starrer and much-anticipated movie, Mission Mangal is out and the cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi are busy promoting the film. The film is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, and this was India's first interplanetary expedition. We are excited about this first space film coming from the Indian cinema but before we can watch that we want to decode their costumes. Well, we just felt hardly anyone talks about the fashion statements of scientists (beyond spacesuits). So, let's talk about their Mission Mangal wardrobe.

Well to begin with there is not much to Akshay Kumar's wardrobe in the movie. The actor is consistently dressed in sophisticated shirts and trousers. However, what caught our attention were his round-framed spectacles, which might be a trend post the film is released. Vidya Balan's looks have a contrast. When at home in the movie, she is a woman dressed in those laidback printed suits but at the space station, the wardrobe changes to those impeccably-draped saris, spectacles, and partly-tied sleek tresses.

Nithya Menen, a celebrated actress from the South Indian cinema, is also seen in saris in the film. Her saris are pretty much the same and she represented the section of women in the movie, who are more comfortable in saris. In the poster of Mission Mangal there is a subtle contrast, the actress is seen in an intricately-printed blue sari at home but when at work, her saris are plain and more professional. Taapsee Pannu, who has been delivering superb performances, seems like a woman in the movie, who is no-nonsense and prefers wardrobes to be fuss-free. Taapsee's saris are also printed, modern, and muted but with the pallu tied, she gave us a fashion lesson.

Speaking about traditional fashion, Kirti Kulhari also seems to keep it ethnic in the movie. Her outfits are more contemporary with a green-dotted salwar kameez and the layered hairdo and in the newly-released poster, she is seen in floral cotton saris - a departure from the indigenous traditional patterns. The character played by Sonakshi Sinha in Mission Mangal is influenced by western fashion and prefers to keep it simple. She is a t-shirt or a sweatshirt girl as revealed in the new poster of the film. In the movie it seemed like, Sonakshi threw a light on the present-day young women, who can't be bothered much with draping saris.

Sharman Joshi, is seen as a superstitious person in the movie, who keeps wardrobe in tune with the sensibilities of men, who are more rooted. Well, clothes can really bring out a character and can provide a silent insight. How did you find their wardrobe? Let us know in the comment section.

Are you as excited about the movie as much as we are? Do tell us.