Vidya, Taapsee, Sonakshi, Kirti, And Nithya Gave Us Oodles Of Fashion Goals At Mission Mangal Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The multi-starrer Mission Mangal's trailer might have inspired hilarious memes but the movie looks promising. About last evening, the trailer launch event of the upcoming movie was released by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menen. We got oodles of sari goals at the event but Taapsee gave us a brief break from saris.

The four actresses donned different type of saris and for us it was a beautiful moment. So, speaking about Vidya Balan's sari first, the seasoned actress wore a black Raw Mango sari, which was accentutaed by golden leaf motifs and intricate border. Vidya paired her sari with a full-sleveed jacket, which we thought was a good idea for winters and added a formal touch to her avatar. Styled by Who Wore What When, Vidya upped her look with stunning Raniwala 1881 floral studs and a complementing ring. Her makeup was nude with a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek tresses completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha looked beautiful as ever in her Ekaya sari, which was handwoven and enhanced by floral accents. The sari was golden-bordered and she teamed her sari with a sleeveless pink blouse. She wore Amrapali sleek danglers, which went well with her sari. She teamed her sari with pretty Fizzy Goblet juttis. Sonakshi's makeup was notched up by a deep red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, pink eye shadow, and a shiny bindi. The sleek tresses rounded out her on-duty vintage avatar.

Taapsee Pannu's 'Pink' co-star, Kirti Kulhari again opted for a Raw Mango sari. Hers was a handwoven silk sari that was enhanced by a heavy golden drape and she teamed it with a contrasting collared pink blouse. Her sari attire was pure goals and seemed ideal for almost any festive/wedding occasion. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her eye-catching choker was from Jet Gems and her beautiful ring was from Raniwala 1881. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and smoky kohl. The sleek side-parted bun wrapped up her look.

South Indian films actress, Nithya Menen, who will make her Bollywood debut with this movie, also looked impressive in her sari. The actress looked fabulous in her grey floral sari, which she teamed with a half-sleeved black blouse. Nithya spruced up her look with oxidised silver jhumkis and a breathtaking neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and the braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Finally, Taapsee Pannu, who wowed us with her 'Game Over' performance didn't wear a sari but gave us another fresh outfit. However, her ensemble had a sari touch. So, Taapsee wore a white pantsuit that featured a sari-like drape and it also had a cape. Her attire came from the label, Starch. Styled by Devki B, Taapsee wore a meticulously-done choker from Ra Abta By Rahul. Her chic ring came from Silver Streak. The makeup was nude-toned with a very light pink lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo completed Taapsee Pannu's look.

So, whose attire and style did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.