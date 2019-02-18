Vidya Balan Looks Like A Dream In This Traditional Outfit

ENGLISH

    Vidya Balan looked like a dream recently as she attended the TSR TV9 awards. The seasoned actress elevated her style quotient and gave us a fashion goal of the day. Vidya wore an ethnic lehenga by Lajjoo C, which was dipped in a purple hue. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    It was a plain-hued outfit, which was elaborated by intricate embellishments. The blouse was cloaked by a lightweight dupatta that was adorned with meticulous gold accents. However, the half-sleeved blouse was highlighted by beautiful zardozi floral prints, which emphasised Mughal sensibilities. Vidya teamed her blouse with a flared skirt, which was notched up by elaborate prints on the hem.

    Vidya accessorised her look with statement jhumkis from the label, Arnav. Her gold jhumkis went well with her traditional look. She also wore a nose pin to accentuate her look. While her attire was towards the maximalist side, her makeup was beautifully contrasted by minimal touches. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by smoky kohl and light pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. We thought Vidya Balan looked beyond amazing. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
