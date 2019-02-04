ENGLISH

Vidya Or Sonam: Whose Sari Would You Steal For The Next Formal Event?

By
Bollywood Actresses In Saris
Sonam's Sari

About last week, we got two interesting sari ideas. Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja left us speechless with their outstanding saris. While Vidya went for a traditional number with a modern perspective, Sonam brought alive the fusion charm. Let's decode their saris and looks and you can tell us that whose outfit inspired you more.

Vidya Balan Sari

Speaking about Vidya's sari first, she wore a black sari for Anavila Misra's show at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. Her sari was by Anavila and it was draped in a contemporary style. The blouse was structured but the neckline was asymmetrical. She spruced up her sari by teaming it with a net dupatta with subtle accents. Her dupatta was designed by Rick Roy and Vidya accessorised her look with statement metallic earrings and complementing chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by smoky winged kohl and a dewy lip shade. The impeccable high ponytail rounded out her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam, on the other hand, wore a sari that was marked by global design aesthetics. Her sari was called the incense saree, which came from the label, Badaam. It was a handwoven and hand-dyed green-hued sari that was notched up by white patterns. She teamed her half sari with voluminous full-sleeved and sharply collared matching shirt. She wore a kamarband, which added a structure to her attire. Sonam accessorised her look with the label 1011's gold droplet earrings, which went well with her look. She carried a textured green clutch with her and the makeup was marked by a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
