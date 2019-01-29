Vidya Balan's Latest Modern Look Will Make You Go Weak In The Knees

Vidya Balan & Rekha Retro Look at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 launch; Watch Video | Boldsky

Vidya Balan took a flight from the quintessential traditional and instead went for an ethnic but a contemporary number. This was one of her most experimental looks and Vidya looked absolutely amazing. She went beyond her comfort zone and showed her bold fashionable side, which we so liked. She wore an outfit by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi and mirrored the spirit of modern women.

So, the seasoned actress wore a white and black sari-inspired attire and well, there was not even a tinge of grey colour in her ensemble. She looked impeccable and paired her collared three-quarter-sleeved black shirt with a printed white-hued attire. The pallu was sharply pleated and the flared bottoms added to the comfy look. The attire was accentuated by neutral accents and came from the brand's luxury prêt line, Arya.

She paired her elegant and relaxed ensemble with white-hued sandals that came from the label, INTOTO. Vidya wore tribal-inspired accessories, which included an intricate knuckle ring and statement metallic earrings. The jewels notched up her style quotient and the makeup was nude-toned with a well-defined winged eyeliner and a matte lip shade. The sleek side-parted tresses completed her look. We thought Vidya looked unforgettable in this avatar. What do you think about this look of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.