Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur Stun In Graceful Outfits At Isha Ambani's Wedding

By
Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan also opted for a vibrant number at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. She came with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and they gave us a couple fashion goal. Their outfits were rooted in traditions and featured stunning details.

Vidya wore a lime green anarkali by Anju Modi. It was a three-quarter sleeved anarkali, which was enhanced by meticulous gota patti work. The vibrant floral accents notched up her anarkali and she teamed it with a dupatta. Her dupatta was lightweight and white and red-hued. It featured delicate floral details. Vidya also carried a potli bag with her, which was accentuated by a glittering nature-inspired pattern. Her potli came from Monokrome New York.

Vidya Balan Siddharth Isha Ambani

She accessorised her look with dazzling bangles and jhumkis. Vidya's makeup was highlighted by a nude lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable tresses completed her regal look. Siddharth wore a cream-hued sherwani and paired it with an intricately done shawl and ethnic brown sandals. Didn't they look awesome together? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood vidya balan
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
     

