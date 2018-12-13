Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur Stun In Graceful Outfits At Isha Ambani's Wedding

Vidya Balan also opted for a vibrant number at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. She came with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and they gave us a couple fashion goal. Their outfits were rooted in traditions and featured stunning details.

Vidya wore a lime green anarkali by Anju Modi. It was a three-quarter sleeved anarkali, which was enhanced by meticulous gota patti work. The vibrant floral accents notched up her anarkali and she teamed it with a dupatta. Her dupatta was lightweight and white and red-hued. It featured delicate floral details. Vidya also carried a potli bag with her, which was accentuated by a glittering nature-inspired pattern. Her potli came from Monokrome New York.

She accessorised her look with dazzling bangles and jhumkis. Vidya's makeup was highlighted by a nude lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable tresses completed her regal look. Siddharth wore a cream-hued sherwani and paired it with an intricately done shawl and ethnic brown sandals. Didn't they look awesome together? Let us know that in the comment section.