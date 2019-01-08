ENGLISH

Vidya Balan Oozes Elegance In A Minimally Patterned Ivory Outfit

By
Vidya Balan Fashion

Vidya Balan recently attended a press conference in Tirupati and she opted for this delightful traditional outfit for the occasion. The seasoned actress looked radiant in her ensemble that was minimal and graceful.

The actress wore a round-necked outfit that featured a structural bodice and a flared yet sharply pleated skirt. Her ensemble was dipped in the ivory hue and was adorned with stunning and intricate motifs in gold. It was a beautifully patterned ensemble that exuded soothing vibes and backed minimalism in fashion. Vidya teamed it with a complementing lightweight dupatta that featured a striped border. This elegant attire of hers came from Rar Studio.

Vidya Balan Style

Her outfit was also notched up by tassels and she teamed her attire with elaborate jhumkis. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a natural pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a small bindi. The wavy tresses enhanced her traditional look. Vidya was a vision to behold in this ethnic ensemble. How did you find her look? Tell us that in the comment section.

