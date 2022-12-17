Just In
Smoky Eyes Like Katrina Kaif: Step-By-Step Guide
Katrina Kaif has impressively gone from being a newcomer to an everyday household name with just over 20 years in the industry, and an incredibly successful beauty line. She loves make-up, that's no secret. During an interview with Vogue India, she said applying makeup on herself is second nature to her.
As with most makeup enthusiasts, she's dabbled with bright eyeshadow, smoky eyes, bold lips, and many more. Katrina's go-to makeup look, however, is a minimal one, as evidenced by a glance through her beauty archives.
Today, we will attempt to recreate Katrina Kaif's Smoky Eyes. Guided by a step-by-step process.
Smoky Eyes Like Katrina Kaif: Step-By-Step Guide
There is no doubt that smoky eye makeup can be challenging to master, especially around the under-eye area. It's true that if the shadows are applied improperly, the deep shadows can make you appear tired - giving you raccoon eyes. However, when the shadows are applied properly, the deep shadows along your lower lashes can offer an edgy effect, chic look!
Here is how you can get smoky eyes like Karina Kaif. Take a look.
Step 1: Using your eyeshadow palette, begin by applying white cream on the inner corners of your eye.
Step 2: On top of that, apply shimmer powder again, but this time only in the inner corners of your eyes. The intensity of the other shades of the smoky eye can be made more intense by adding light tones to the inner corners of the eye.
Step 3: It is common for the outer edges of a smoky eye to be oval, but make sure that the outer edges are tapered to grow into a liner, which gives the eyes the appearance of being almond shaped.
Step 4: Taking the liner from black to light, the eye is opened up, creating the almond shape, as well as creating the drama for a smoky effect by building up the liner from dark to light.
Step 5: In order to complete the look, add a few single lashes following the shape of the eyes, individually cut to size.
Step 6: To ensure that the lashes are fully separated, apply two coats of mascara, making sure that you use an eyelash separator so there are no clumps of mascara left behind.
Step 7: It is always better to have a lean and full lashes on a smoky eye, again, in order to help open it up a bit more.
And with that final touch,you are ready to go out aand rock that smoky eyes!
