Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, And Other Divas' Chiffon Sarees Will Lift Your Summer Mood

Summer is officially here and it's that time of the year when everyone needs a light, easy and comfortable outfit. Stepping out for a party or for causal gatherings is still easy, as you have plenty of options to choose from. But when it comes to special occasions where you have to dress up in a saree, it becomes quite difficult to make a summer-friendly choice.

Chiffon sarees are the best choice for summer as they are light-weight, easy to carry, more airy, and looks pretty. If you are still struggling in making the right choice, take a look at these lovely chiffon sarees of Bollywood divas, which will guaranteed lift your mood.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Baby Pink Saree

For a wedding function, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a baby pink-hued chiffon saree by Sabyasachi, which was accentuated by floral embroidered patterns. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain blouse. Priyanka Chopra accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, a chain neckpiece, and a wrist-watch. She pulled back her tresses into a low bun and adorned it with peach-hued mogra. Filled brows and matte pink lip shade rounded out her look while pink reflectors added stylish quotient.

Anushka Sharma's Green Floral Saree

Anushka Sharma looked super stunning in a green chiffon saree, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless matching blouse that featured subtle white patterns. The diva upped her look with gold-toned heavy earrings and rings. Anushka tied her mid-parted tresses into a looped bun and spruced up her look with a tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade.

Katrina Kaif's Black And Off-White Floral Saree

For one of the promotional rounds of Bharat, Katrina Kaif opted for a black chiffon saree by Sabyasachi. Her beautiful saree was accentuated with blossoming off-white hued floral patterns and black embellished border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless embellished black blouse. The actress notched up her look with gold-toned earrings and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Katrina let loose her side-parted straight tresses.

Kangana Ranaut's Blue Printed Saree

Kangana Ranaut wore a light-blue chiffon saree and looked gorgeous in it. Her saree featured dark blue, pink and yellow prints and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The diva paired her saree with a sleeveless plain sky blue blouse and accessorised her look with a gold-toned choker. She painted her nails pink and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kangana left her mid-parted highlighted short tresses loose.

So, what do you think about these chiffon sarees of Bollywood divas? Whose saree according to you looked the best for summer? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Tanya Ghavri