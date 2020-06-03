ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anushka Sharma’s Saree Fashion Game Has Become Stronger And More Sophisticated With Time

    By
    |

    Anushka Sharma is not only among the most celebrated actresses in the industry but she has also proved herself as a powerful producer with series like Paatal Lok. The actress also has distinctive fashion sense and she is a class apart when it comes to dressing up. For instance, she chooses an androgynous number where her fellow actresses stick to gowns and dresses. Anushka is also a saree enthusiast and we have seen her more often in sarees than lehengas. Her saree fashion is getting stronger but it has seriously evolved since the beginning.

    So, initially, Anushka Sharma was mostly seen in vibrant sarees, which were usually lightweight and sometimes featured colour-blocks. It almost seemed as if she loved these sheer fabric sarees. For instance, if her all-blue saree was vibrant and featured intricately-done border, her black and white saree was absolutely sheer and featured the classic white and black-hued contrast.

    Speaking about patterns, she also played with those and didn't stick to a particular style of saree. Her mint green, black, and pink saree with kaleidoscopic patterns absolutely won us and the light golden embellished silver was equally gorgeous but it's the heavy makeup, we believe didn't go well with her saree look. Sometimes, early in her career, Anushka Sharma would wear gorgeous saree but jewellery would bring her look notches down. Take, for example, her red-hued saree and striped blouse combination were absolutely lovely but the heavy gold jewellery consisting of a neckpiece and earrings didn't do much to elevate her traditional look.

    However, her saree style evolved and so did her styling. Towards the middle of her career, Anushka wore contemporary sarees but her saree style was more sophisticated and the jewellery and makeup game minimal. In both her, pink patterned saree and black saree with a gorgeous pink border, Anushka Sharma slayed it so effortlessly. Delicate earrings are what she wore in both the occasions and the light lip shade suited her.

    Her recent saree fashion has been strong. The Paatal Lok producer showed us with her recent sarees that her fashion game has become more confident. Over the years, Anushka Sharma has become a handloom connoisseur and fabric enthusiast too. Her Benarasi silk saree made her look so classy and the minimal jewellery game definitely spruced up her avatar. With her floral chiffon green saree, she experimented by pairing her attire with elaborate earrings and this time, her styling worked wonders. Anushka Sharma's saree fashion is so inspiring and we hope post lockdown, she gives us more saree fashion moments.

    More ANUSHKA SHARMA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue