Anushka Sharma’s Saree Fashion Game Has Become Stronger And More Sophisticated With Time Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma is not only among the most celebrated actresses in the industry but she has also proved herself as a powerful producer with series like Paatal Lok. The actress also has distinctive fashion sense and she is a class apart when it comes to dressing up. For instance, she chooses an androgynous number where her fellow actresses stick to gowns and dresses. Anushka is also a saree enthusiast and we have seen her more often in sarees than lehengas. Her saree fashion is getting stronger but it has seriously evolved since the beginning.

So, initially, Anushka Sharma was mostly seen in vibrant sarees, which were usually lightweight and sometimes featured colour-blocks. It almost seemed as if she loved these sheer fabric sarees. For instance, if her all-blue saree was vibrant and featured intricately-done border, her black and white saree was absolutely sheer and featured the classic white and black-hued contrast.

Speaking about patterns, she also played with those and didn't stick to a particular style of saree. Her mint green, black, and pink saree with kaleidoscopic patterns absolutely won us and the light golden embellished silver was equally gorgeous but it's the heavy makeup, we believe didn't go well with her saree look. Sometimes, early in her career, Anushka Sharma would wear gorgeous saree but jewellery would bring her look notches down. Take, for example, her red-hued saree and striped blouse combination were absolutely lovely but the heavy gold jewellery consisting of a neckpiece and earrings didn't do much to elevate her traditional look.

However, her saree style evolved and so did her styling. Towards the middle of her career, Anushka wore contemporary sarees but her saree style was more sophisticated and the jewellery and makeup game minimal. In both her, pink patterned saree and black saree with a gorgeous pink border, Anushka Sharma slayed it so effortlessly. Delicate earrings are what she wore in both the occasions and the light lip shade suited her.

Her recent saree fashion has been strong. The Paatal Lok producer showed us with her recent sarees that her fashion game has become more confident. Over the years, Anushka Sharma has become a handloom connoisseur and fabric enthusiast too. Her Benarasi silk saree made her look so classy and the minimal jewellery game definitely spruced up her avatar. With her floral chiffon green saree, she experimented by pairing her attire with elaborate earrings and this time, her styling worked wonders. Anushka Sharma's saree fashion is so inspiring and we hope post lockdown, she gives us more saree fashion moments.