ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anushka Sharma Gives A Unique Fashion Statement With A Dramatic Top And Trouser Set

    By
    |

    Sultan actress, Anushka Sharma has been giving us a lot of fashion goals these days from her not-so-common attires. Be it lehenga or any casual outfit, we have noticed her outfits always have something distinctive, which is why we are in love with her sartorial choices.

    Recently, the actress gave us a stunning fashion moment with her unique outfit as she walked the red carpet with husband Virat Kohli at Indian Sports Honour Awards event. Anushka graced the event in an eye-catching dramatic top-trouser set and caught the limelight. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Anushka Sharma opted for a sleeveless nude-coloured crop top that featured a black-coloured halter neckline. Her top was accentuated by heavy feather detailing and she paired it with high-rise black trousers. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the bottoms of her attire was enhanced by long trail f, which notched up the dramatic quotient. Her stunning dramatic ensemble came from Atsu label. Anushka completed her look with Gucci's pointed black heels and looked classy. Sui Dhaaga actress accessorised her look with a pair of danglers by Kohinoor Jewellers and ring by Irasva fine jewellery.

    Anushka Sharma pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a pretty hairdo, which was adorned with a black hair accessory. She spruced up her look with sharp contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    We really liked Anushka Sharma's getup as it was something unique and she looked so effortless.

    What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More ANUSHKA SHARMA News

    Read more about: anushka sharma virat kohli gucci
    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue