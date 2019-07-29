Anushka Sharma Once Again Inspires Us To Drape A Green Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous at the NBT Utsav event. The actress kept it simple and slayed it in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari for the event. Her styling was done to perfection and with this, Anushka gave us a brand new traditional outfit goal. However, over a period of time, we have noticed that Anushka Sharma loves green-coloured saris.

Yes, it was not for the first time that Anushka Sharma wore a green sari. The Zero actress was awarded the Most Powerful Superstar Award for her performance in movies like Sui Dhaaga, and for this special event Anushka donned a green sari again. This time, her sari was minty green and adorned with pink and white floral accents. Her sari also featured an intricate zari border and she teamed it with a sleeveless green blouse. The actress accessorised her look with elaborate danglers and a chic ring, which also came from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Her makeup was highlighted by a mocha lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and she wore a small bindi. The middle-parted curly bun rounded out her avatar. Well, this was her latest green sari look, but the previous ones were also equally stunning. Last time, Anushka Sharma wore a cocktail sari, which was also green-toned and by Sabyasachi. Unlike this time, her previous sari was darker in shade and accentuated by glittery accents. She wore this sari for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' star-studded wedding reception. Anushka notched up her look with a statement 60s choker, which was enhanced by Zambian emeralds and rose-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds from designer's jewellery brand. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl, and impeccable hairdo completed her look.

Last year, Anushka Sharma was also honoured with a Smita Patil Memorial Award and for this memorable occasion, Anushka again draped a green sari. She wore a Benarasi sari that was elaborated by golden zari motifs and featured a golden zari border. The sari was crafted from Katan silk and Anushka paired her gorgeous sari with a heavy gold choker and complementing bangles. Her makeup was characterised by a light pink lip shade, dewy cheekbones, a smoky kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted hairdo wrapped up her event look. So, which green sari of Anushka Sharma's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.